Crash Home
F1
Live
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, pole

2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES! - Verstappen on pole ahead of Sainz

Last Updated: 5 Minutes Ago

Follow all of the action from the Spanish Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
13:27
Weather update
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:19
An early off for Russell

TV replays show Russell running off into the gravel trap at Turn 5 on his way to the grid. Not ideal.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:19
Steiner reprimanded

Here's why...

(L to R): Ari Vatanen (FIN) Former World Rally Champion with Guenther Steiner (ITA) Haas F1 Team Prinicipal. Formula 1
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:13
Will there be rain? Eyes on the sky

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:07
The grid

Here's how the grid looks for this afternoon's race...

Nyck de Vries (NLD) AlphaTauri AT04 spins off during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:06
Watch, like and subscribe!

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:05
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT04. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Qualifying
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture