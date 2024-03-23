Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Perez, Piastri, Stroll and Norris.
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from final practice for the Australian Grand Prix.
- FP3 is at 1:30am UK time
- How to watch Australian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
It's qualifying day at the Australian Grand Prix.
Ferrari were the team to beat in second practice, Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets with a healthy margin over Max Verstappen.
Follow all of the action from Australia here with the Crash.net live blog.
Leclerc tops FP3 with a late lap to pip Verstappen. Just 0.020s between the top two.
Sainz currently fastest at the moment on the mediums having failed to improve.
Let's see what Verstappen can do.
Hamilton was on course to go fastest but loses out in the final sector.
Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Alonso and Albon.
He moves into second now on the softs, 0.015s off Sainz.
Only seventh for the McLaren driver, 0.699s down.
On the soft tyres, he splits the two Ferraris and two Red Bulls, 0.296s off the pace.
We still await more runs on the soft tyres.
Piastri has just gone quickest in the opening sector on his C5 tyre.
He pips teammate Hamilton for fifth-fastest, 0.6s down on Sainz's top time.
He slots into fifth overall now, 0.7s off Sainz's pace.
Leclerc makes it a Ferrari 1-2 now. He was on course to go fastest but a fairly slow final sector.
Strong start to FP3 from both Ferrari and Red Bull.
Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.
He improves to a 1m16.791s, 0.3s ahead of Sainz.
He slots into fifth overall, a whopping 1.5s off Verstappen.
Sainz cuts the gap to Verstappen to just four-tenths now. Perez has also set a personal best lap time, within a tenth of the Dutchman.
Only three times on the board - Verstappen, Perez (0.4s off) and Sainz (0.9s off).
A 1m17.510s for Verstappen puts him 0.4s ahead of Perez now.
Sainz, Piastri and Leclerc are also out there now.
The Red Bulls exchange fastest laps as Perez lowers the benchmark to a 1m17.927s, 0.6s ahead of Verstappen.
"My brakes are not working. They're biting"
Perez sets the early pace on the medium tyre - a 1m19.206s for the Mecican.
Verstappen is also out there on the mediums; Alonso on the hards.
The final 60 minutes of running is underway at Albert Park
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice at the Australian Grand Prix.
The action is about to get underway with FP3 kicking off at 1:30am UK time.