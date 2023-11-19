He's been given a five-second time penalty for pushing Leclerc off at Turn 1.The correct decision.
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - LIVE UPDATES!
It's race day for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Follow all the action here with the Crash.net live blog.
He's been given a five-second time penalty for pushing Leclerc off at Turn 1.
The correct decision.
He's already 1.8s clear of Leclerc at the front, while Russell is 1.3s off the Ferrari man.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is back underway with Verstappen leading ahead of Leclerc and Russell.
There will no doubt be a lack of tyre temperature on the restart.
Watch out for a few more shunts.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Albon, Sargeant, Ocon, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Zhou, Stroll, Perez, Sainz, Alonso and Bottas.
Norris has crashed out. Safety Car deployed.
"I am ok," he reports.
Lap 1, Turn 1 is under investigation by the stewards.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 after pushing Leclerc off.
Russell is in third currently.
The race in Las Vegas is underway... 50 laps ahead of us!
Softs for Stroll, Tsunoda; hards for Hamilton, Zhou and Piastri; mediums for everyone else.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Gasly, Albon, Sargeant, Bottas, Magnussen, Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Norris, Ocon, Zhou, Piastri, Stroll and Tsunoda.
If Hamilton doesn't outscore him by seven points, it will give Red Bull a 1-2 in the championship for the first time ever.
A big welcome to everyone to the Crash.net live blog!
It's race day in Las Vegas with the race kicking off in just 45 minutes.
We will keep you updated throughout the morning on what happens as Charles Leclerc looks to finally win from pole position.