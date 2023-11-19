Crash Home
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 at the start of the race.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - LIVE UPDATES!

It's race day for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Follow all the action here with the Crash.net live blog.

06:21
Verstappen penalised

He's been given a five-second time penalty for pushing Leclerc off at Turn 1.

The correct decision. 

06:20
Great restart from Verstappen

He's already 1.8s clear of Leclerc at the front, while Russell is 1.3s off the Ferrari man.

06:18
Lap 7/50

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is back underway with Verstappen leading ahead of Leclerc and Russell.

06:16
Safety Car in this lap

There will no doubt be a lack of tyre temperature on the restart.

Watch out for a few more shunts. 

06:14
Order under the Safety Car

Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Albon, Sargeant, Ocon, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Zhou, Stroll, Perez, Sainz, Alonso and Bottas.

06:10
Safety Car deployed

Norris has crashed out. Safety Car deployed.

"I am ok," he reports.

06:09
News from the stewards

Lap 1, Turn 1 is under investigation by the stewards. 

06:05
Race start

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 after pushing Leclerc off.

Russell is in third currently.

06:04
The Las Vegas GP is underway!

The race in Las Vegas is underway... 50 laps ahead of us!

06:00
Formation lap is now underway

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas,
05:57
Tyres

Softs for Stroll, Tsunoda; hards for Hamilton, Zhou and Piastri; mediums for everyone else.

05:50
Ten minutes until lights out

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas
05:48
Reminder of the grid

Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Gasly, Albon, Sargeant, Bottas, Magnussen, Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Norris, Ocon, Zhou, Piastri, Stroll and Tsunoda.

05:46
On the way to the grid

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las
05:36
Perez can secure P2 tonight

If Hamilton doesn't outscore him by seven points, it will give Red Bull a 1-2 in the championship for the first time ever.

05:29
How to watch the Las Vegas GP?

All the information you need ahead of the race 

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA,
05:24
The starting grid

Here's who starts where for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las
05:16
05:15
Welcome

A big welcome to everyone to the Crash.net live blog!

It's race day in Las Vegas with the race kicking off in just 45 minutes.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning on what happens as Charles Leclerc looks to finally win from pole position.

