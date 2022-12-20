F1 2023 launches: When will each team reveal their new cars?

The clock is ticking down until the first race of F1 2023 in Bahrain on March 5.

Before that, all F1 teams will officially launch their new challengers ahead of pre-season testing.

Car launches give teams the perfect opportunity to show off their new car livery or new sponsors.

While the actual car is often not what they will run in testing or the first race, it gives us all a small chance of seeing what the new year will look like on track.

Here’s when the teams plan to unveil their new beasts for 2023:

Aston Martin - February 13

Aston Martin are the first team to announce a date for their car launch.

Their unveiling will take place on February 13, 7pm, at the team’s headquarters at Silverstone.

Red Bull - TBA

Ferrari - TBA

Mercedes - TBA

Alpine - TBA

McLaren - TBA

Alfa Romeo - TBA

Haas - TBA

AlphaTauri - TBA

Williams - TBA