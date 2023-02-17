All 10 F1 teams have launched their 2023 cars - with some revealing more information than others. But there can be no hiding place when the season begins.

In advance of the first grand prix of the season in Bahrain, all 20 drivers will be in action for three days of testing. It is the final chance to iron out problems with their cars before the real competition begins.

Bahrain testing start times (UK)

Friday, February 23 - Day One from 7am

Saturday, February 24 - Day Two from 7am

Sunday, February 25 - Day Three from 7am

How to watch Bahrain testing on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Bahrain testing. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

How to watch Bahrain testing in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of Bahrain testing in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream Bahrain testing online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

How to watch Bahrain testing in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch Bahrain testing on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

