How to watch Bahrain testing 2023: Live stream for free from anywhere
F1 Bahrain testing is February 23-25 and is the first time we'll see every 2023 car on track. This is how to watch the Bahrain testing from anywhere - including ways to get a free Bahrain testing live stream. We’ve also listed the Bahrain testing start times below.
All 10 F1 teams have launched their 2023 cars - with some revealing more information than others. But there can be no hiding place when the season begins.
In advance of the first grand prix of the season in Bahrain, all 20 drivers will be in action for three days of testing. It is the final chance to iron out problems with their cars before the real competition begins.
How to watch Bahrain testing 2022 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch Bahrain testing because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
Bahrain testing start times (UK)
Friday, February 23 - Day One from 7am
Saturday, February 24 - Day Two from 7am
Sunday, February 25 - Day Three from 7am
How to watch Bahrain testing on F1 TV
F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Bahrain testing. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.
To watch on F1 TV:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Bahrain testing
3. Head to the F1 site
4. Tune in to the Bahrain testing
How to watch Bahrain testing in the UK
Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of Bahrain testing in the UK.
With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream Bahrain testing online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to Sky Go and log in
4. Enjoy the action!
How to watch Bahrain testing in the US without cable
F1 fans in the US can watch Bahrain testing on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.
To watch the F1 on ESPN:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)
4. Kick back and enjoy!
