How to watch today's F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice: Live stream for free

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
This is how to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 7-9 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start times below.

Red Bull smashed their opposition in last weekend's season-opener in Qatar, with Max Verstappen winning the first race of 2024 ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

The signs are already ominous about Red Bull's ability to dominate this season.

Their RB20 - which shocked many within the F1 paddock because it follows a different concept to last year's car - could yet crush its opposition.

But there is hope for Mercedes, whose W15 is clearly a major step up from their cars of the past two years.

McLaren didn't enjoy the best season-opener but their future is also bright, and they will expect to edge closer to the Red Bulls in Saudi Arabia.

HOW TO WATCH SAUDI ARABIAN GP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Saudi Arabian Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you're currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you're trying to use, you probably won't be able to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you're in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It's compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Thursday March 7
Practice 1 - 1.30pm
Practice 2 - 5pm

Friday March 8
Practice 3 - 1.30pm
Qualifying - 5pm

Saturday March 9
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - 5pm

HOW TO WATCH THE 2024 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

HOW TO WATCH 2024 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Saudi Arabian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you'll be able to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you're not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

HOW TO WATCH 2024 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

HOW TO WATCH 2024 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

