How to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Live stream for free

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone,
This is how to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19-21 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Hungarian Grand Prix start times below.

Mercedes have won the past two grands prix, via George Russell in Austria then Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone.

So they arrive at the Hungaroring in their best form since the final rounds of 2021.

The pressure on Red Bull's Sergio Perez will again be a hot topic.

A points-scoring performance in Hungary would be the ideal tonic for Perez to keep his critics at bay.

But RB's Daniel Ricciardo is hoping to impress before the F1 summer break with the hope of claiming Perez's Red Bull seat.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2024 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Hungarian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Hungarian Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Hungarian Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2024 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Hungarian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2024 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday July 19
12.30pm - Practice 1
4pm - Practice 2

Saturday July 20
11.30am - Practice 3
3pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 21
2pm - F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

