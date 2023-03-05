2023 INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix at St Petersburg – Full Race Results

2023 Firestone GP of St Petersburg - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 3 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 5 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 6 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 7 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 10 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 11 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 13 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 14 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 16 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 18 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 19 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 20 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 22 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 24 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 25 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 26 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

The 2023 IndyCar season began with one of the most chaotic races in the history of the series. The race began with a red flag, multiple cars went airborne, one car caught fire, several drivers received penalties, one lost the race with a perplexing issue, and two drivers crashed while leading the race. Emotions were high as half of the 27-car field failed to finish the race.

In the end, it was 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson that came away with his fourth career victory. It was just the second win at St Petersburg for Chip Ganassi Racing, and their first since 2011. His teammate Scott Dixon recorded his seventh career podium at St Pete, despite never winning here. It is the 193rd top-five for Dixon, which ties him with Mario Andretti for the most all-time.

Joining the Ganassi drivers on the podium was Pato O'Ward, who essentially had this race wrapped up before an electrical issue caused his No. 5 Chevrolet to hiccup with three laps remaining. That allowed Ericsson to get by him, and the Arrow McLaren driver was not able to get back to the top spot. It was a heartbreaking moment for O'Ward and the team. They did have two cars finish inside the top-four as Alexander Rossi delivered in his team debut. Callum Ilott scored his first career top-five finish as the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver improved 17 positions from his 22nd place starting spot.

One of the biggest moments came at the start of the race, when cars began checking up after light contact from Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist. As cars began stacking up, Devlin DeFrancesco came to a stop in the middle of the track. Rookie Benjamin Pedersen was not able to slow down in time and struck Devlin's Honda, sending it spinning high into the air. Fortunately, all of the drivers were able to escape without serious injury.

The other big moment in the race came after Romain Grosjean and Scott McLaughlin made their final pit stops. As McLaughlin came out of pit lane, the two were side-by-side battling for the lead when McLaughlin lost the rear end of his Chevrolet entering the turn. Both cars ended up in the tires and saw their hopes of winning go out the window. Each driver was extremely frustrated, but McLaughlin took blame for the incident after the race.

While the majority of the garage was upset about how the race played out, none were more frustrated than Andretti Autosport. After sweeping the front row in qualifying, and having three of the strongest cars in the field, their four drivers finished 15th, 18th, 20th, and 25th. Colton Herta was primed for another St Petersburg win, but contact with Will Power put him into the tires halfway through the race.

Previous St Petersburg winners

2022 - Scott McLaughlin

2021 - Colton Herta

2020 - Josef Newgarden

2019 - Josef Newgarden

2018 - Sebastien Bourdais

2017 - Sebastien Bourdais

2016 - Juan Montoya

2015 - Juan Montoya

2014 - Will Power

2013 - James Hinchcliffe

2012 - Helio Castroneves

2011 - Dario Franchitti

2010 - Will Power

2009 - Ryan Briscoe

2008 - Graham Rahal

2007 - Helio Castroneves

2006 - Helio Castroneves

2005 - Dan Wheldon