As it happened: Francesco Bagnaia wins the Dutch MotoGP

Dutch MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Marco Bezzecchi starts the Dutch MotoGP at Assen from pole after topping every practice, qualifying and winning the sprint.
Lining up second is the man who pushed him hardest in the sprint, Francesco Bagnaia. Honda's Marc Marquez misses his second consecutive Grand Prix after withdrawing ahead the race.
Correction: Binder has been given another penalty and it's for running onto the green at the exact same corner as the sprint.
There's no last lap drama for Binder this time as he claims third ahead of Espargaro and Martin.
It's back-to-back Grand Prix wins at Assen for the world champion as he beats Bezzecchi to victory.
It all comes down to the final lap as Bagnaia looks set for victory...
Bagnaia still leads by a second as Espargaro is all over Binder for the final spot on the podium.
Bagnaia is controlling this one as the gap has gone back above a second.
Aleix Espargaro is the rider on the charge. He's catching Binder is who seemingly struggling with his soft rear tyre.
Following Bezzecchi's move, Bagnaia has seen his advantage creep up to 1.3 seconds.
Bezzecchi is through after getting great drive out of turn five.
Bagnaia's lead is back down to six tenths as Binder and Bezzecchi have picked up their pace.
Binder makes a mistake at the final chicane and has gifted Bagnaia an eight tenths advantage.
Miguel Oliveira has pulled into pit lane to retire following an issue with his Aprilia.
This is a surprise, it's Binder and not Bezzecchi who looks strongest - he's right behind Bagnaia.
Bezzecchi had fallen behind Binder by over eight tenths on lap eight following a mistake, however, he back with the top two thanks to a new fastest lap of the race.
Quartararo and Zarco's collision was as a resut of the Yamaha rider losing the front before Zarco had nowehere to go and ran into the rear of Quartararo.
More nightmares for Ducati as Enea Bastianini has gone down at turn five.
At the front, Bagnaia has been your new race leader for a couple of laps however, Binder and Bezzecchi are staying with him.
And now Vinales. The Aprilia rider was the fastest rider on circuit but he's also out after crashing at turn eight.
Both riders are ok although Quartararo is being helped bu marshals.
Quartararo and Johann Zarco have come-together and have both crashed out.
Miller has gone down at turn one after being overtaking by Vinales - no contact as Vinales was already ahead.
Bezzecchi is down to third but it's been a disastrous start for Quartararo who has dropped down to 12th.
Binder leads after a stunning lunge into turn one on Bagnaia.