A major shake-up in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up will see Oliveira swap KTM for RNF Aprilia, to be replaced by Miller who is departing Ducati.

KTM boast an impressive-looking duo in Miller and Brad Binder, with six race wins combined, but that partnership may feel the heat from team manager Guidotti’s comments on the team’s ex-rider.

Jack Miller & Brad Binder's 2023 MotoGP KTM is here! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jack Miller &amp; Brad Binder&#039;s 2023 MotoGP KTM is here! | MotoGP 2023

“Unfortunately we lost the most successful rider with KTM, we would have liked to avoid it," Guidotti said about Oliveira.

Oliveira had previously claimed: “We simply had different ways of thinking. The restructuring of the team went hand in hand with the will to have a rider other than me there.”

Guidotti now has a new duo to lead in his second season as KTM boss.

“Our technicians needed experienced riders," Guidotti said.

"We now have a mix of different experiences, plus a rookie. But in the end we chose the line-up based on our technical situation.

"The importance is 'fast consistency’. Jack is much more mature. He has moved from his comfort zone, which he had in Ducati, and has a good challenge ahead of him. But he's very motivated."

Pol Espargaro will rejoin KTM for the Tech3 GASGAS team alongside Augusto Fernandez.

"Pol was excited to be back," Guidotti said. "Both he and Jack are important to their experience with different brands. And they are also very fast on the flying lap, which we lacked last year. I'm not saying it's the riders' fault, it probably depended on the bike."