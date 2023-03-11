Jack Miller, Alex Rins jump at Portimao MotoGP Test - PICTURES
It might not be the Mountain at Cadwell Park, but Jack Miller and Alex Rins got some impressive airtime during day one of the final MotoGP pre-season test at Portimao.
Miller, previously seen entertaining fans by launchng a Ducati over the brow in Portugal, jumped his new Red Bull KTM into the air as he finished the day in 16th place.
Rins, also a fan of motocross, joined the Australian in getting some liftoff on his new LCR Honda, which he took to 11th place, as the top RCV rider:
Testing concludes on Sunday evening.
