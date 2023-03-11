Jack Miller, Alex Rins jump at Portimao MotoGP Test - PICTURES

Peter McLaren's picture
11 Mar 2023
Jack

It might not be the Mountain at Cadwell Park, but Jack Miller and Alex Rins got some impressive airtime during day one of the final MotoGP pre-season test at Portimao.

Miller, previously seen entertaining fans by launchng a Ducati over the brow in Portugal, jumped his new Red Bull KTM into the air as he finished the day in 16th place.

Rins, also a fan of motocross, joined the Australian in getting some liftoff on his new LCR Honda, which he took to 11th place, as the top RCV rider:

Testing concludes on Sunday evening.

 

