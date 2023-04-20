How to watch Spanish MotoGP: Live stream for free
Marco Bezzecchi still leads the MotoGP standings but the wolves are hunting him! This is how to watch the Spanish MotoGP on April 28-30, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Spanish MotoGP start times below.
With three rounds gone in the 2023 season, it is Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team who shine brightest.
Bezzecchi, who won in Argentina, is 11 points clear of factory Ducati rider and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Bagnaia crashed out of the lead, last time out in America, a horrible reminder of his falls in 2022. He will want to arrest that slide in Jerez.
How to watch Spanish MotoGP for free online
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Spanish MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Spanish MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
How to watch Spanish MotoGP 2023 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
How to watch 2023 Spanish MotoGP in the UK
BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5
Price: Free
British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
Spanish MotoGP start times (UK)
Friday, April 28
Spanish MotoGP P1 - 9.45am
Spanish MotoGP P2 - 2pm
Saturday, April 29
Spanish MotoGP P3 - 9.10am
Spanish MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am
Spanish MotoGP Sprint - 2pm
Sunday, April 30
Spanish MotoGP - 2pm
