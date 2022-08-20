2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (2) Results

20 Aug 2022
Deniz Oncu, Moto3, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Moto3 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 41.774s
2Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 41.816s
3John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 41.823s
4Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 42.035s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 42.080s
6Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 42.085s
7Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 42.085s
8Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 42.116s
9Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 42.116s
10David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 42.148s
11Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 42.165s
12Izan GuevaraSPAAutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 42.193s
13Sergio GarciaSPAAutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 42.251s
14Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 42.479s
15Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 42.489s
16Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 42.571s
17Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 42.642s
18Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 42.733s
19Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 42.748s
20Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 42.795s
21Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 42.816s
22Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 42.841s
23Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 42.904s
24Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 42.937s
25Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 43.519s
26Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 43.528s
27Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 43.567s
28Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 44.279s
29Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 44.550s
30Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 44.591s

Deniz Oncu fastest during a dry Moto3 FP3 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

Combined Practice times - Top 14
PositionRider
1Foggia
2Öncü
3Mcphee
4Suzuki
5Moreira
6Sasaki
7Nepa
8Rossi
9Masia
10Muñoz
11Holgado
12Guevara
13Garcia
14Toba

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

 

 