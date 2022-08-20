2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 41.774s
|2
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 41.816s
|3
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 41.823s
|4
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 42.035s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 42.080s
|6
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 42.085s
|7
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 42.085s
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 42.116s
|9
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 42.116s
|10
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 42.148s
|11
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 42.165s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 42.193s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 42.251s
|14
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 42.479s
|15
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 42.489s
|16
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 42.571s
|17
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 42.642s
|18
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 42.733s
|19
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 42.748s
|20
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 42.795s
|21
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 42.816s
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 42.841s
|23
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 42.904s
|24
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 42.937s
|25
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 43.519s
|26
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 43.528s
|27
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 43.567s
|28
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 44.279s
|29
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 44.550s
|30
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 44.591s
Deniz Oncu fastest during a dry Moto3 FP3 at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.
|Combined Practice times - Top 14
|Position
|Rider
|1
|Foggia
|2
|Öncü
|3
|Mcphee
|4
|Suzuki
|5
|Moreira
|6
|Sasaki
|7
|Nepa
|8
|Rossi
|9
|Masia
|10
|Muñoz
|11
|Holgado
|12
|Guevara
|13
|Garcia
|14
|Toba
Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday 19 August
7.25am - MotoE FP1
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
11.35am - MotoE FP2
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1
4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2
Saturday 20 August
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
3.15pm - MotoE race 1
Sunday 21 August
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
2.30pm - MotoE race