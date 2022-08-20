Moto3 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 41.774s 2 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 41.816s 3 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 41.823s 4 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 42.035s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 42.080s 6 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 42.085s 7 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 42.085s 8 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 42.116s 9 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.116s 10 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 42.148s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.165s 12 Izan Guevara SPA AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 42.193s 13 Sergio Garcia SPA AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 42.251s 14 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.479s 15 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.489s 16 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 42.571s 17 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 42.642s 18 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 42.733s 19 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 42.748s 20 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 42.795s 21 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 42.816s 22 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.841s 23 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 42.904s 24 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 42.937s 25 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 43.519s 26 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 43.528s 27 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 43.567s 28 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 44.279s 29 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 44.550s 30 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 44.591s

Deniz Oncu fastest during a dry Moto3 FP3 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

Combined Practice times - Top 14 Position Rider 1 Foggia 2 Öncü 3 Mcphee 4 Suzuki 5 Moreira 6 Sasaki 7 Nepa 8 Rossi 9 Masia 10 Muñoz 11 Holgado 12 Guevara 13 Garcia 14 Toba

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race