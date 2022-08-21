2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|39m 3.516s
|2
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|39m 3.580s
|3
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|39m 3.808s
|4
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|39m 3.860s
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|39m 5.969s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|39m 6.152s
|7
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|39m 6.590s
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|39m 6.625s
|9
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|39m 10.990s
|10
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|39m 11.229s
|11
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|39m 11.302s
|12
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|39m 12.371s
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|39m 12.468s
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|39m 12.659s
|15
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|39m 12.776s
|16
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|39m 21.293s
|17
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|39m 24.074s
|18
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|39m 24.113s
|19
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|39m 24.148s
|20
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|39m 24.175s
|21
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|39m 24.254s
|22
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|39m 31.094s
|23
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|39m 34.364s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|39m 34.948s
|25
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|39m 35.583s
|26
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|39m 37.759s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|39m 52.630s
|28
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|39m 52.689s
|29
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|39m 52.958s
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|DNF
Ayumu Sasaki overcomes a double long lap penalty (from Silverstone) to win the Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday 19 August
7.25am - MotoE FP1
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
11.35am - MotoE FP2
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1
4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2
Saturday 20 August
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
3.15pm - MotoE race 1
Sunday 21 August
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
2.30pm - MotoE race