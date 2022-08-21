Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 39m 3.516s 2 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 39m 3.580s 3 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 39m 3.808s 4 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 39m 3.860s 5 Sergio Garcia SPA AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 39m 5.969s 6 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 39m 6.152s 7 Izan Guevara SPA AutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 39m 6.590s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 39m 6.625s 9 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 39m 10.990s 10 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 39m 11.229s 11 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 39m 11.302s 12 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 39m 12.371s 13 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 39m 12.468s 14 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 39m 12.659s 15 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 39m 12.776s 16 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 39m 21.293s 17 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 39m 24.074s 18 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 39m 24.113s 19 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 39m 24.148s 20 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 39m 24.175s 21 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 39m 24.254s 22 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 39m 31.094s 23 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 39m 34.364s 24 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 39m 34.948s 25 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 39m 35.583s 26 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 39m 37.759s 27 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 39m 52.630s 28 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 39m 52.689s 29 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 39m 52.958s Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) DNF

Ayumu Sasaki overcomes a double long lap penalty (from Silverstone) to win the Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race