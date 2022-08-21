2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results

21 Aug 2022
Ayumu Sasaki, Moto3, Austrian MotoGP, 20 August

Race results from the 2022 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)39m 3.516s
2Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)39m 3.580s
3David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)39m 3.808s
4Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)39m 3.860s
5Sergio GarciaSPAAutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)39m 5.969s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)39m 6.152s
7Izan GuevaraSPAAutoSolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)39m 6.590s
8Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)39m 6.625s
9John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)39m 10.990s
10Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)39m 11.229s
11Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)39m 11.302s
12Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)39m 12.371s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)39m 12.468s
14Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)39m 12.659s
15Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)39m 12.776s
16Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)39m 21.293s
17Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)39m 24.074s
18Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)39m 24.113s
19Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)39m 24.148s
20Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)39m 24.175s
21Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)39m 24.254s
22Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)39m 31.094s
23Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)39m 34.364s
24Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)39m 34.948s
25Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)39m 35.583s
26Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)39m 37.759s
27Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)39m 52.630s
28Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)39m 52.689s
29Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)39m 52.958s
 Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)DNF 

Ayumu Sasaki overcomes a double long lap penalty (from Silverstone) to win the Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

 

 