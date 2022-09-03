2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix at Misano.
|Moto3 Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 41.459s
|2
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 41.773s
|3
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 41.792s
|4
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 41.883s
|5
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 41.951s
|6
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 42.014s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 42.070s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 42.073s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 42.141s
|10
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 42.170s
|11
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 42.337s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 42.374s
|13
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 42.377s
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 42.413s
|15
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 42.454s
|16
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 42.472s
|17
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 42.540s
|18
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 42.548s
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 42.683s
|20
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 42.701s
|21
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 42.703s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 42.757s
|23
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 42.807s
|24
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 42.828s
|25
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 42.829s
|26
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 42.856s
|27
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 42.919s
|28
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 43.324s
|29
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 43.606s
|30
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 43.832s
|31
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 43.839s
The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.
The closing minutes of the session was marred by large groups of riders looking behind and seeking a tow = expect penalties to follow...
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race