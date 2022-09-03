Moto3 Misano - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 41.459s 2 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 41.773s 3 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 41.792s 4 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 41.883s 5 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.951s 6 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 42.014s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.070s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 42.073s 9 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 42.141s 10 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 42.170s 11 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 42.337s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 42.374s 13 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 42.377s 14 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 42.413s 15 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 42.454s 16 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.472s 17 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 42.540s 18 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 42.548s 19 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 42.683s 20 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 42.701s 21 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 42.703s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.757s 23 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.807s 24 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 42.828s 25 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 42.829s 26 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 42.856s 27 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 42.919s 28 Harrison Voight AUS SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 43.324s 29 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 43.606s 30 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 43.832s 31 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 43.839s

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

The closing minutes of the session was marred by large groups of riders looking behind and seeking a tow = expect penalties to follow...

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race