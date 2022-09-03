2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
3 Sep 2022
Izan Guevara, Moto3, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix at Misano.

Moto3 Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 41.459s
2Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 41.773s
3Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 41.792s
4Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 41.883s
5Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 41.951s
6Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 42.014s
7Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 42.070s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 42.073s
9Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 42.141s
10Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 42.170s
11John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 42.337s
12Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 42.374s
13David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 42.377s
14Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 42.413s
15Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 42.454s
16Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 42.472s
17Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 42.540s
18Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 42.548s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 42.683s
20Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 42.701s
21Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 42.703s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 42.757s
23Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 42.807s
24Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 42.828s
25Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 42.829s
26Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 42.856s
27Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 42.919s
28Harrison VoightAUSSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 43.324s
29Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 43.606s
30Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 43.832s
31Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 43.839s

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

The closing minutes of the session was marred by large groups of riders looking behind and seeking a tow = expect penalties to follow...

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 