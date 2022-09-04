2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix, Misano - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix at Misano.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|39m 21.864s
|2
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|39m 22.153s
|3
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|39m 22.198s
|4
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|39m 22.317s
|5
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|39m 26.819s
|6
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|39m 27.790s
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|39m 32.866s
|8
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|39m 33.052s
|9
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|39m 33.247s
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|39m 33.358s
|11
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|39m 33.424s
|12
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|39m 33.497s
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|39m 33.749s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|39m 38.827s
|15
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|39m 41.752s
|16
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|39m 42.392s
|17
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|39m 42.592s
|18
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|39m 42.669s
|19
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|39m 45.483s
|20
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|39m 47.420s
|21
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|39m 57.190s
|22
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|40m 11.854s
|23
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|40m 14.048s
|24
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|40m 18.292s
|25
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|+1 lap
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|DNF
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|DNF
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|DSQ
Dennis Foggia takes a memorable third home Moto3 win at Misano in a row.
Foggia's victory, combined with a non-score for Sergio Garcia and third for new world championship leader Izan Guevara, keeps the Leopard rider in the title chase, closing to within 35 points of the top.
Garcia, leading the standings at the start of the grand prix, was eventually black-flagged for racing with other riders despite rejoining a lap down after a fall.
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race