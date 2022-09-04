San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix, Misano - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 39m 21.864s 2 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 39m 22.153s 3 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 39m 22.198s 4 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 39m 22.317s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 39m 26.819s 6 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 39m 27.790s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 39m 32.866s 8 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 39m 33.052s 9 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 39m 33.247s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 39m 33.358s 11 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 39m 33.424s 12 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 39m 33.497s 13 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 39m 33.749s 14 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 39m 38.827s 15 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 39m 41.752s 16 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 39m 42.392s 17 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 39m 42.592s 18 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 39m 42.669s 19 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 39m 45.483s 20 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 39m 47.420s 21 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 39m 57.190s 22 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 40m 11.854s 23 Harrison Voight AUS SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 40m 14.048s 24 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 40m 18.292s 25 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) +1 lap Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) DNF Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) DNF Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) DNF Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) DSQ

Dennis Foggia takes a memorable third home Moto3 win at Misano in a row.

Foggia's victory, combined with a non-score for Sergio Garcia and third for new world championship leader Izan Guevara, keeps the Leopard rider in the title chase, closing to within 35 points of the top.

Garcia, leading the standings at the start of the grand prix, was eventually black-flagged for racing with other riders despite rejoining a lap down after a fall.

