2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix, Misano - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
4 Sep 2022
Dennis Foggia, Moto3 race, San Marino MotoGP, 4 September

Race results from the 2022 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix at Misano.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)39m 21.864s
2Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)39m 22.153s
3Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)39m 22.198s
4Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)39m 22.317s
5Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)39m 26.819s
6Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)39m 27.790s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)39m 32.866s
8Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)39m 33.052s
9John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)39m 33.247s
10Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)39m 33.358s
11Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)39m 33.424s
12David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)39m 33.497s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)39m 33.749s
14Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)39m 38.827s
15Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)39m 41.752s
16Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)39m 42.392s
17Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)39m 42.592s
18Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)39m 42.669s
19Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)39m 45.483s
20Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)39m 47.420s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)39m 57.190s
22Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)40m 11.854s
23Harrison VoightAUSSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)40m 14.048s
24Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)40m 18.292s
25Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)+1 lap 
 Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)DNF 
 Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)DNF 
 Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)DNF 
 Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)DNF 
 Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)DNF 
 Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)DSQ

Dennis Foggia takes a memorable third home Moto3 win at Misano in a row.

Foggia's victory, combined with a non-score for Sergio Garcia and third for new world championship leader Izan Guevara, keeps the Leopard rider in the title chase, closing to within 35 points of the top.

Garcia, leading the standings at the start of the grand prix, was eventually black-flagged for racing with other riders despite rejoining a lap down after a fall.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 