2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Free Practice (1) Results

16 Sep 2022
Dennis Foggia, Moto3, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

Moto3 Aragon - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 58.507s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 58.677s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 58.830s
4Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 59.055s
5Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 59.085s
6Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 59.104s
7Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 59.149s
8David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 59.171s
9Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 59.203s
10Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 59.345s
11John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 59.370s
12Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 59.448s
13Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 59.465s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 59.498s
15Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 59.506s
16Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 59.521s
17Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 59.559s
18Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 59.576s
19Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 59.661s
20Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 59.858s
21Sergio GarciaSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 59.900s
22Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 59.919s
23Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 59.980s
24Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 0.031s
25Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 0.127s
26Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 0.180s
27Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 0.893s
28Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 0.901s
29Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 1.109s
30Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 1.490s
31Alessandro MorosiITAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 2.374s
32Maria HerreraSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 2.902s

Dennis Foggia fastest during Friday practice for the Moto3 class at Aragon.

