2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 58.507s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 58.677s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 58.830s
|4
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 59.055s
|5
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 59.085s
|6
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 59.104s
|7
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 59.149s
|8
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 59.171s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 59.203s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 59.345s
|11
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 59.370s
|12
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 59.448s
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 59.465s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 59.498s
|15
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 59.506s
|16
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 59.521s
|17
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 59.559s
|18
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 59.576s
|19
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 59.661s
|20
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 59.858s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 59.900s
|22
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 59.919s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 59.980s
|24
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 0.031s
|25
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 0.127s
|26
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 0.180s
|27
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 0.893s
|28
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 0.901s
|29
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 1.109s
|30
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 1.490s
|31
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 2.374s
|32
|Maria Herrera
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 2.902s
Dennis Foggia fastest during Friday practice for the Moto3 class at Aragon.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race