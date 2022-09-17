Moto3 Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 57.265s 2 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 57.612s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 57.829s 4 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 58.037s 5 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 58.240s 6 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 58.292s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 58.308s 8 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 58.451s 9 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 58.452s 10 Sergio Garcia SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 58.460s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 58.478s 12 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 58.511s 13 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 58.589s 14 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 58.610s 15 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 58.623s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 58.661s 17 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 58.690s 18 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 58.710s 19 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 58.751s 20 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 58.757s 21 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 58.970s 22 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 59.270s 23 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 59.431s 24 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 59.474s 25 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 59.476s 26 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 0.505s 27 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 2m 0.748s 28 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 0.869s 29 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 0.869s 30 Alessandro Morosi ITA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 1.712s 31 Maria Herrera SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 2m 2.906s 32 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) No Time

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race