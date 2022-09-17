2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results

17 Sep 2022
Deniz Oncu, Moto3, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

Moto3 Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 57.265s
2Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 57.612s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 57.829s
4Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 58.037s
5Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 58.240s
6Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 58.292s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 58.308s
8John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 58.451s
9Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 58.452s
10Sergio GarciaSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 58.460s
11Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 58.478s
12Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 58.511s
13Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 58.589s
14Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 58.610s
15Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 58.623s
16Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 58.661s
17Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 58.690s
18Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 58.710s
19Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 58.751s
20David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 58.757s
21Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 58.970s
22Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 59.270s
23Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 59.431s
24Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 59.474s
25Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 59.476s
26Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 0.505s
27Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 0.748s
28Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 0.869s
29Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 0.869s
30Alessandro MorosiITAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 1.712s
31Maria HerreraSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 2.906s
32Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)No Time

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 