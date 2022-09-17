2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, Aragon - Qualifying Results

17 Sep 2022
Izan Guevara, Moto3, Aragon MotoGP, 17 September

Qualifying results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, Aragon - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 57.868s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 57.963s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 58.037s
4Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 58.271s
5John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 58.296s
6Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 58.363s
7Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 58.404s
8Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 58.407s
9Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 58.548s
10Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 58.675s
11Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 58.756s
12Sergio GarciaSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 58.875s
13Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 59.034s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 59.195s
15Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 59.229s
16David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 59.281s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)No Time
18Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)No Time
19Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 59.146s
20Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 59.221s
21Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 59.221s
22Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 59.369s
23Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 59.415s
24Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 59.468s
25Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 0.091s
26Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 0.298s
27Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 0.361s
28Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 0.892s
29Maria HerreraSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 1.456s
30Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 1.938s
31Alessandro MorosiITAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)No Time

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 