2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, Aragon - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 57.868s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 57.963s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 58.037s
|4
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 58.271s
|5
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 58.296s
|6
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 58.363s
|7
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 58.404s
|8
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 58.407s
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 58.548s
|10
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 58.675s
|11
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 58.756s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 58.875s
|13
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 59.034s
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 59.195s
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 59.229s
|16
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 59.281s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|No Time
|18
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|No Time
|19
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 59.146s
|20
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 59.221s
|21
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 59.221s
|22
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 59.369s
|23
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 59.415s
|24
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 59.468s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 0.091s
|26
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 0.298s
|27
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 0.361s
|28
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 0.892s
|29
|Maria Herrera
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 1.456s
|30
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 1.938s
|31
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|No Time
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race