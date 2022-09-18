2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results

18 Sep 2022
Race results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)37m 29.944s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)37m 30.901s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)37m 36.480s
4Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)37m 42.850s
5Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)37m 46.639s
6Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)37m 46.665s
7David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)37m 46.799s
8Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)37m 46.905s
9Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)37m 46.992s
10John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)37m 47.015s
11Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)37m 47.080s
12Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)37m 47.111s
13Sergio GarciaSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)37m 47.161s
14Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)37m 48.027s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)37m 53.386s
16Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)37m 55.581s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)37m 58.632s
18Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)38m 1.379s
19Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)38m 1.469s
20Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)38m 1.536s
21Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)38m 1.543s
22Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)38m 1.934s
23Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)38m 4.359s
24Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)38m 4.691s
25Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)38m 30.571s
26Alessandro MorosiITAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)38m 53.489s
27Maria HerreraSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)38m 53.552s
 Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF 
 Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)DNF 
 Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)DNF 
 Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)DNF 

Izan Guevara extends his Moto3 title lead over Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia to 33 points with victory in the Aragon Grand Prix, while Dennis Foggia's championship hopes are now on the ropes with five rounds to go.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 