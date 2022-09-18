2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.
Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|37m 29.944s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|37m 30.901s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|37m 36.480s
|4
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|37m 42.850s
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|37m 46.639s
|6
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|37m 46.665s
|7
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|37m 46.799s
|8
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|37m 46.905s
|9
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|37m 46.992s
|10
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|37m 47.015s
|11
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|37m 47.080s
|12
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|37m 47.111s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|37m 47.161s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|37m 48.027s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|37m 53.386s
|16
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|37m 55.581s
|17
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|37m 58.632s
|18
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|38m 1.379s
|19
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|38m 1.469s
|20
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|38m 1.536s
|21
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|38m 1.543s
|22
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|38m 1.934s
|23
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|38m 4.359s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|38m 4.691s
|25
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|38m 30.571s
|26
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|38m 53.489s
|27
|Maria Herrera
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|38m 53.552s
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
Izan Guevara extends his Moto3 title lead over Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia to 33 points with victory in the Aragon Grand Prix, while Dennis Foggia's championship hopes are now on the ropes with five rounds to go.
