2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results

Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix, MOtorland - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 37m 29.944s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 37m 30.901s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 37m 36.480s 4 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 37m 42.850s 5 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 37m 46.639s 6 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 37m 46.665s 7 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 37m 46.799s 8 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 37m 46.905s 9 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 37m 46.992s 10 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 37m 47.015s 11 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 37m 47.080s 12 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 37m 47.111s 13 Sergio Garcia SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 37m 47.161s 14 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 37m 48.027s 15 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 37m 53.386s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 37m 55.581s 17 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 37m 58.632s 18 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 38m 1.379s 19 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 38m 1.469s 20 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 38m 1.536s 21 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 38m 1.543s 22 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 38m 1.934s 23 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 38m 4.359s 24 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 38m 4.691s 25 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 38m 30.571s 26 Alessandro Morosi ITA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 38m 53.489s 27 Maria Herrera SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 38m 53.552s Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) DNF Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF

Izan Guevara extends his Moto3 title lead over Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia to 33 points with victory in the Aragon Grand Prix, while Dennis Foggia's championship hopes are now on the ropes with five rounds to go.

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022 Video of Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race