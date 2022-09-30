2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results

30 Sep 2022
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 51.520s
2Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 51.798s
3Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 52.068s
4Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 52.069s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 52.213s
6Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 52.257s
7Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 52.268s
8Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 52.503s
9Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 52.543s
10Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 52.628s
11Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 52.775s
12John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 52.785s
13David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 52.793s
14Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 52.817s
15Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 52.906s
16Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 52.964s
17Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 52.996s
18Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 53.050s
19Vicente PerezSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 53.059s
20Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 53.123s
21Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 53.147s
22Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 53.339s
23Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 53.387s
24Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 53.404s
25Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 53.448s
26Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 53.502s
27Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 53.638s
28Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 53.738s
29Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 53.758s
30Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 54.832s

Tatsuki Suzuki leads a wet opening practice session for the Moto3 class at Buriram, Thailand.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 