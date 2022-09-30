2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (2) Results

30 Sep 2022
Ayumu Sasaki, Moto3, Japanese MotoGP, 23 September

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 43.503s
2Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 43.694s
3Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 44.330s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 44.393s
5Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 44.423s
6Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 44.465s
7Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 44.570s
8Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 44.605s
9Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 44.684s
10Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 44.747s
11Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 44.761s
12Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 44.784s
13Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 44.906s
14Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 44.910s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 44.917s
16John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 45.047s
17Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 45.186s
18David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 45.233s
19Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 45.261s
20Vicente PerezSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 45.373s
21Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 45.513s
22Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 45.555s
23Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 46.134s
24Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 46.153s
25Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 46.243s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 46.408s
27Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 46.774s
28Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 46.796s
29Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 46.838s
30Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 51.662s

Ayumu Sasaki leads countryman Tatsuki Suzuki during Friday practice for the Moto3 class, on a drying Buriram track at the Thai Grand Prix.

After a wet mornng session, the track had dried, only for a further rain shower to descend just before the 250cc class took to the track again this afternoon.

But with 10mins remaining, conditions were good enough for slicks.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 