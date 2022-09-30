Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 43.503s 2 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 43.694s 3 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 44.330s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 44.393s 5 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 44.423s 6 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 44.465s 7 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 44.570s 8 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 44.605s 9 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 44.684s 10 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 44.747s 11 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 44.761s 12 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 44.784s 13 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 44.906s 14 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 44.910s 15 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 44.917s 16 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 45.047s 17 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 45.186s 18 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 45.233s 19 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 45.261s 20 Vicente Perez SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 45.373s 21 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 45.513s 22 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 45.555s 23 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 46.134s 24 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 46.153s 25 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 46.243s 26 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 46.408s 27 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 46.774s 28 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 46.796s 29 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 46.838s 30 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 51.662s

Ayumu Sasaki leads countryman Tatsuki Suzuki during Friday practice for the Moto3 class, on a drying Buriram track at the Thai Grand Prix.

After a wet mornng session, the track had dried, only for a further rain shower to descend just before the 250cc class took to the track again this afternoon.

But with 10mins remaining, conditions were good enough for slicks.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race