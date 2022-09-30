2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 43.503s
|2
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 43.694s
|3
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 44.330s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 44.393s
|5
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 44.423s
|6
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 44.465s
|7
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 44.570s
|8
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 44.605s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 44.684s
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 44.747s
|11
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 44.761s
|12
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 44.784s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 44.906s
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 44.910s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 44.917s
|16
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 45.047s
|17
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 45.186s
|18
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 45.233s
|19
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 45.261s
|20
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 45.373s
|21
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 45.513s
|22
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 45.555s
|23
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 46.134s
|24
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 46.153s
|25
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 46.243s
|26
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 46.408s
|27
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 46.774s
|28
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 46.796s
|29
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 46.838s
|30
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 51.662s
Ayumu Sasaki leads countryman Tatsuki Suzuki during Friday practice for the Moto3 class, on a drying Buriram track at the Thai Grand Prix.
After a wet mornng session, the track had dried, only for a further rain shower to descend just before the 250cc class took to the track again this afternoon.
But with 10mins remaining, conditions were good enough for slicks.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race