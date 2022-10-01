2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results

1 Oct 2022
Dennis Foggia, Moto3, Thailand MotoGP, 1 October

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 42.084s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 42.310s
3Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 42.528s
4Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 42.736s
5Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 42.811s
6Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 42.844s
7Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 42.849s
8Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 42.893s
9John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 42.901s
10Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 42.912s
11Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 43.050s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 43.131s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 43.132s
14Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 43.152s
15Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 43.161s
16David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 43.174s
17Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 43.257s
18Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 43.280s
19Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 43.340s
20Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 43.496s
21Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 43.515s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 43.660s
23Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 43.734s
24Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 43.838s
25Vicente PerezSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 43.931s
26Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 43.935s
27Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 43.977s
28Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 44.156s
29Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 44.205s
30Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 44.353s

Dennis Foggia leads the first fully dry session for the Moto3 class at the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 