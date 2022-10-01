2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 42.084s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 42.310s
|3
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 42.528s
|4
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 42.736s
|5
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 42.811s
|6
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 42.844s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 42.849s
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 42.893s
|9
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 42.901s
|10
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 42.912s
|11
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 43.050s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 43.131s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 43.132s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 43.152s
|15
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 43.161s
|16
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 43.174s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 43.257s
|18
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 43.280s
|19
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 43.340s
|20
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 43.496s
|21
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 43.515s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 43.660s
|23
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 43.734s
|24
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 43.838s
|25
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 43.931s
|26
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 43.935s
|27
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 43.977s
|28
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 44.156s
|29
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 44.205s
|30
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 44.353s
Dennis Foggia leads the first fully dry session for the Moto3 class at the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race