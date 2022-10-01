Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 42.084s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 42.310s 3 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 42.528s 4 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.736s 5 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 42.811s 6 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 42.844s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.849s 8 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 42.893s 9 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 42.901s 10 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 42.912s 11 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 43.050s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 43.131s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 43.132s 14 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 43.152s 15 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 43.161s 16 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 43.174s 17 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 43.257s 18 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 43.280s 19 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 43.340s 20 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 43.496s 21 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 43.515s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 43.660s 23 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 43.734s 24 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 43.838s 25 Vicente Perez SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 43.931s 26 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 43.935s 27 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 43.977s 28 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 44.156s 29 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 44.205s 30 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 44.353s

Dennis Foggia leads the first fully dry session for the Moto3 class at the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race