2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 42.765s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 42.855s
|3
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 42.999s
|4
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 43.115s
|5
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 43.170s
|6
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 43.204s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 43.240s
|8
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 43.257s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 43.258s
|10
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 43.279s
|11
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 43.335s
|12
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 43.491s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 43.514s
|14
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 43.608s
|15
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 43.682s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 43.736s
|17
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 43.838s
|18
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 43.859s
|19
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 43.900s
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 43.981s
|21
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 44.120s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 44.143s
|23
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 44.226s
|24
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 44.236s
|25
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 44.245s
|26
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 44.327s
|27
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 44.594s
|28
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 44.757s
|29
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 44.822s
|30
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 45.002s
Dennis Foggia leads morning warm-up on a dry Buriram track, but with some damp patches after overnight rain at the Thai Grand Prix.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race