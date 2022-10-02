2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results

2 Oct 2022
Dennis Foggia, Moto3, Thailand MotoGP, 1 October

Warm-up results from the 2022 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 42.765s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 42.855s
3Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 42.999s
4Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 43.115s
5Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 43.170s
6John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 43.204s
7Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 43.240s
8David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 43.257s
9Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 43.258s
10Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 43.279s
11Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 43.335s
12Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 43.491s
13Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 43.514s
14Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 43.608s
15Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 43.682s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 43.736s
17Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 43.838s
18Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 43.859s
19Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 43.900s
20Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 43.981s
21Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 44.120s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 44.143s
23Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 44.226s
24Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 44.236s
25Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 44.245s
26Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 44.327s
27Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 44.594s
28Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 44.757s
29Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 44.822s
30Vicente PerezSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 45.002s

Dennis Foggia leads morning warm-up on a dry Buriram track, but with some damp patches after overnight rain at the Thai Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 