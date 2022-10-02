Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 42.765s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 42.855s 3 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 42.999s 4 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.115s 5 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 43.170s 6 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 43.204s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 43.240s 8 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 43.257s 9 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 43.258s 10 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 43.279s 11 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 43.335s 12 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 43.491s 13 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 43.514s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.608s 15 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 43.682s 16 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 43.736s 17 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 43.838s 18 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 43.859s 19 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 43.900s 20 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 43.981s 21 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 44.120s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 44.143s 23 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 44.226s 24 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 44.236s 25 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 44.245s 26 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 44.327s 27 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 44.594s 28 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 44.757s 29 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 44.822s 30 Vicente Perez SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 45.002s

Dennis Foggia leads morning warm-up on a dry Buriram track, but with some damp patches after overnight rain at the Thai Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race