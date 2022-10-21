2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results

21 Oct 2022
Dennis Foggia, Moto3, Malaysian MotoGP, 21 October

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

2022 Moto3 Malaysia - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)2m 12.348s
2David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 12.614s
3Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 13.038s
4Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 13.066s
5Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)2m 13.131s
6Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 13.218s
7Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)2m 13.292s
8Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)2m 13.442s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 13.589s
10Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)2m 13.593s
11Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 13.680s
12Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)2m 13.696s
13John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)2m 13.755s
14Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)2m 13.799s
15Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)2m 14.060s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 14.134s
17Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)2m 14.154s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 14.284s
19Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)2m 14.365s
20Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 14.479s
21Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)2m 14.485s
22Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 14.515s
23Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 14.750s
24Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 14.806s
25Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 14.863s
26Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 14.863s
27Syarifuddin AzmanMALVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 14.941s
28Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 15.042s
29Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 15.190s
30Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 15.741s
31Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 16.029s

Dennis Foggia completes a sweep of Friday's Free Practice sessions for the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

Josh Whatley will start the race from pitlane, five seconds after the pit exit goes green, for taking an extra engine above the allocation allowed for the season.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 