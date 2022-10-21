2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|2022 Moto3 Malaysia - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 12.348s
|2
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 12.614s
|3
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 13.038s
|4
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 13.066s
|5
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 13.131s
|6
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 13.218s
|7
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 13.292s
|8
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 13.442s
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 13.589s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|2m 13.593s
|11
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 13.680s
|12
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|2m 13.696s
|13
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 13.755s
|14
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|2m 13.799s
|15
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 14.060s
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 14.134s
|17
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|2m 14.154s
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 14.284s
|19
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 14.365s
|20
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 14.479s
|21
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 14.485s
|22
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 14.515s
|23
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 14.750s
|24
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 14.806s
|25
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 14.863s
|26
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 14.863s
|27
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 14.941s
|28
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 15.042s
|29
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 15.190s
|30
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 15.741s
|31
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 16.029s
Dennis Foggia completes a sweep of Friday's Free Practice sessions for the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.
Josh Whatley will start the race from pitlane, five seconds after the pit exit goes green, for taking an extra engine above the allocation allowed for the season.
- Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results
- What result does Francesco Bagnaia need to be MotoGP champion at Sepang?
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race