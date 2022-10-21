2022 Moto3 Malaysia - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 12.348s 2 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 12.614s 3 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 2m 13.038s 4 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 2m 13.066s 5 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 13.131s 6 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 13.218s 7 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 2m 13.292s 8 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 2m 13.442s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 13.589s 10 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 2m 13.593s 11 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 13.680s 12 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 13.696s 13 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 2m 13.755s 14 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 2m 13.799s 15 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 14.060s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 14.134s 17 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 14.154s 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 14.284s 19 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 2m 14.365s 20 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 2m 14.479s 21 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 14.485s 22 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 14.515s 23 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 14.750s 24 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 14.806s 25 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 14.863s 26 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 14.863s 27 Syarifuddin Azman MAL VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 14.941s 28 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 2m 15.042s 29 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 15.190s 30 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 15.741s 31 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 16.029s

Dennis Foggia completes a sweep of Friday's Free Practice sessions for the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

Josh Whatley will start the race from pitlane, five seconds after the pit exit goes green, for taking an extra engine above the allocation allowed for the season.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race