2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (3) Results

22 Oct 2022
David Munoz, Moto3, Malaysian MotoGP, 21 October

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

2022 Moto3 Malaysia - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 12.418s
2Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)2m 12.559s
3Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)2m 12.721s
4Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)2m 12.732s
5Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)2m 12.801s
6Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 12.882s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 13.020s
8Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)2m 13.063s
9Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 13.111s
10Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)2m 13.307s
11Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 13.406s
12Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 13.487s
13Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)2m 13.654s
14Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 13.712s
15Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)2m 13.848s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 13.864s
17Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)2m 13.886s
18Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 13.978s
19Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)2m 13.990s
20Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 13.995s
21John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)2m 14.058s
22Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)2m 14.069s
23Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 14.180s
24Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 14.223s
25Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 14.588s
26Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 14.701s
27Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 14.773s
28Syarifuddin AzmanMALVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)2m 15.007s
29Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)2m 15.184s
30Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 15.775s
31Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 16.576s

David Munoz leads a dry FP3 at the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix but Dennis Foggia's Friday time remains the best so far.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 