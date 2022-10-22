2022 Moto3 Malaysia - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 12.418s 2 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 12.559s 3 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 2m 12.721s 4 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 2m 12.732s 5 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 2m 12.801s 6 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 12.882s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 13.020s 8 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 2m 13.063s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 13.111s 10 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 13.307s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 2m 13.406s 12 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 13.487s 13 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 13.654s 14 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 13.712s 15 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 2m 13.848s 16 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 13.864s 17 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 13.886s 18 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 2m 13.978s 19 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 13.990s 20 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 2m 13.995s 21 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 2m 14.058s 22 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 14.069s 23 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 14.180s 24 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 14.223s 25 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 14.588s 26 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 14.701s 27 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 14.773s 28 Syarifuddin Azman MAL VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 2m 15.007s 29 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 2m 15.184s 30 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 15.775s 31 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 16.576s

David Munoz leads a dry FP3 at the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix but Dennis Foggia's Friday time remains the best so far.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race