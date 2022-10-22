2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|2022 Moto3 Malaysia - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 12.418s
|2
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 12.559s
|3
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|2m 12.721s
|4
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 12.732s
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|2m 12.801s
|6
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 12.882s
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 13.020s
|8
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 13.063s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 13.111s
|10
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 13.307s
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 13.406s
|12
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 13.487s
|13
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|2m 13.654s
|14
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 13.712s
|15
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 13.848s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 13.864s
|17
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 13.886s
|18
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 13.978s
|19
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|2m 13.990s
|20
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 13.995s
|21
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 14.058s
|22
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 14.069s
|23
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 14.180s
|24
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 14.223s
|25
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 14.588s
|26
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 14.701s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 14.773s
|28
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|2m 15.007s
|29
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|2m 15.184s
|30
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 15.775s
|31
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 16.576s
David Munoz leads a dry FP3 at the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix but Dennis Foggia's Friday time remains the best so far.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race