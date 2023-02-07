Ducati's Michele Pirro leads day 3 at Sepang, setting the only sub-2min lap of the week in the final hour to finish 0.550s ahead of Yamaha's Cal Crutchlow (on Yamaha Test Bike 3) and GASGAS Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernandez (+0.679s).

With Yamaha's 2023 engine performance under the spotlight, Crutchlow's listed top speed was an eye-catching 335.4km/h, which is 4km/h quicker than the M1 managed in Quartararo's hands at the race weekend last October.

The Ducati of Pirro was credited with a 336.4km/h earlier in the day, but since the top speed shown is 'replaced' every time a rider crosses the speed trap, these might not be their absolute best.

More to the point, the position of the speed trap means such peak speeds might not be all that they seem:

Saw Crutchlow in the paddock, he's been riding virtually non-stop for the 3rd day in a row. Said he'll be back for days 2 and 3 of official test:

'Stop taking so much notice of the top speeds! The speed trap is in the braking zone so it changes a lot... but our engine is fast' — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 7, 2023

Crutchlow was officially fastest for Yamaha on each of the previous rain-interrupted days, with sunshine finally breaking through the clouds on Tuesday morning to dry some overnight damp patches.

After the Englishman had appeared to do all the Yamaha development work alone, swapping between three different test bikes (T1, T2, T3) on previous days, Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Kohta Nozane took to the track on day 3. Meanwhile, Crutchlow focussed on the new fairing with the T3 machine on the final day, finishing in the mid-afternoon.

KTM's Dani Pedrosa was again riding without a transponder turned on ( apart from a brief run on Monday afternoon) . Pedrosa was rumoured to have been faster than Crutchlow on day 1.

Aerodynamics...

The bike Crutchlow has focused on so far on day 3 at the Shakedown. pic.twitter.com/GlC9lMApOy — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 7, 2023

The Shakedown is mainly used to make sure the new machines are running correctly before they are handed over to the race riders, as well as some development work on new parts (especially aerodynamics).

While more aero parts are expected to be revealed during the official test, Aprilia has been seen using a new fairing featuring extra vents, Ducati has added an new side winglet, Yamaha has a bigger angular 'stealth' fairing, while Honda and KTM seem to have so far used previously seen designs.

KTM is set to debut some new parts designed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies , although the rain delays may mean they wait until the Official test. Pedrosa spent time on the final day using a black fairing with an Aprilia-style lower section, possibly the same fairing from the Valencia test.

Only test riders and 2023 rookies (Augusto Fernandez) are eligible for the Shakedown test. The Official Sepang Test, for all race riders, will be held at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue from February 10-12.

Testing took place from 10am to 6pm each day, followed by practice starts...

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Laps 1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) 1m 59.803s 23 2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.315s 28 3 Yamaha Test Bike T3 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.550s 54 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.679s 19 5 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +0.920s 63 6 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.326s 75 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.336s 28 8 Yamaha Test Bike T1 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.445s 12 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +2.015s 3 10 Yamaha Test Bike T2 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.308s 43 11 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +3.820s 10

* Rookie

Fastest Day 2 Time:

Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha 2m 2.079s (damp track)

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha 2m 1.146s (330.3km/h top speed)

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)

Sepang Shakedown Test - Day 2:

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Laps 1 Yamaha Test Bike T3 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2m 2.079s 23 2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.519s 33 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.691s 7 4 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +0.870s 21 5 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +2.046s 23 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +4.805s 7 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +5.378s 18 8 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +10.176s 19 9 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +11.340s 27 10 Yamaha Test Bike T2 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +11.666s 16 11 Yamaha Test Bike T1 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +11.968s 5 12 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +12.715s 1 13 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +17.872s 7 14 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +24.109s 2

* Rookie

** Dani Pedrosa set a 2m 2.807s while his transponder was briefly turned on.

Sepang Shakedown Test - Day 1: