Ducati, the reigning MotoGP champions, are taking over as exclusive MotoE supplier following four seasons on Energica machines, as the series also switches from an FIM ‘World Cup’ to full ‘World Championship’ in 2023.

At 225kg, Ducati’s first electric bike is approximately 35kg lighter than the Energica.

The weight-saving crusade means Ducati chose not to raise maximum horsepower beyond the 150 hp (110kW) of the Energica model – slightly more than a Triumph-powered Moto2 bike - while torque has been sliced from 220Nm (Energica) to 140Nm (Ducati).

Marquez is Running Out Of Time | World domination for Ducati | MotoGP Podcast EP.78 Video of Marquez is Running Out Of Time | World domination for Ducati | MotoGP Podcast EP.78

Nevertheless, batteries still make up 110kg of the Ducati’s weight and the V21L - which uses a ‘stressed’ carbon fibre battery case joined to an aluminium front frame - remains substantially heavier than a conventional grand prix or superbike:

Bike weight/power:

Energica MotoE: 260kg/150hp

260kg/150hp Ducati MotoE: 225kg/150hp

225kg/150hp MotoGP Bike: 157kg/300hp

157kg/300hp Moto2 Rider+Bike: 217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp)

217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp) Moto3 Rider+Bike: 152kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 87kg/60hp)

The clear weight savings made by Ducati plus other technological advances mean MotoE lap times are sure to be faster in 2023. Exactly how much quicker will become clearer at this week’s Jerez test, which runs from Monday to Wednesday.

The V21L retains Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes and Michelin tyres but among the technical changes made by Ducati is a liquid cooling system, which means the bike can be recharged as soon as it enters the garage.

It is said to take approximately 45 minutes to reach 80% charge. However, each day at Jerez is divided into four Free Practice sessions of just 15-minutes in length, with a two-hour gap in-between, highlighting the range limitations of current battery technology:

Jerez MotoE Test schedule:

FP1: 10:00 - 10:15

10:00 - 10:15 FP2: 12:15 - 12:30

12:15 - 12:30 FP3: 14:30 - 14:45

14:30 - 14:45 FP4: 16:45 - 17:00

Each MotoE race is between 6 and 8 laps in length, with the same points scoring system as the GP classes. The 2023 season consists of 16 races, at eight European Grands Prix, from May to September.

The MotoE World Cup was won by Matteo Ferrari in 2019, then twice by Jordi Torres (2020 and 2021), with Dominique Aegerter lifting last year’s title.

The first 15-minute (FP1) session at Jerez took place in wet conditions, with Randy Krummenacher fastest on a time of 1m 58.847s:

#MotoE 's TOP 10 riders from Session 1 at the #JerezTest:



1. Krummenacher 1:58.847

2. Casadei 1:58.936

3. Manfredi 1:59.010

4. Salvadori 1:59.015

5. Rabat 1:59.272

6. Garzo 1:59.983

7. Pons 2:00.319

8. Torres 2:00.438

9. Ferrari 2:00.606

10. Zaccone 2:01.778 pic.twitter.com/yWRDQNEAGC — FIM Enel MotoE World Championship (@MotoEofficial) March 6, 2023

Official Jerez lap records

Qualifying:

MotoGP: 1m 36.170s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)

(Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022) Moto2: 1m 40.667s (Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021)

(Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021) Moto3: 1m 44.988s (Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021)

(Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021) MotoE: 1m 47.778s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)*

*Went faster in the race (below).

Race:

MotoGP: 1 m 37.669s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)

1 (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022) Moto2: 1m 41.313s (Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021)

(Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021) Moto3: 1m 46.060s (Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020)

(Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020) MotoE: 1m 47.473s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)

Fastest 2022 Jerez MotoE lap:

1m 48.120s (Hector Garzo, Energica)

The new Ducati has reached a top speed of 275 km/h in private tests at Mugello, which is a fraction quicker than the Energica during last year’s Italian Grand Prix weekend.

The highest MotoE speed at the 2022 Jerez round was 228.3km/h, by both Maria Herrera and Hikari Okubo.