2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 5 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'46.121s
|17/18
|354k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.087s
|16/18
|348k
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.104s
|18/18
|356k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.180s
|18/18
|352k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.214s
|16/18
|355k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.240s
|17/19
|353k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.279s
|16/16
|350k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.283s
|16/18
|353k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.288s
|16/16
|351k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.307s
|15/16
|350k
|11
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|+0.367s
|15/17
|352k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.385s
|17/19
|348k
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.385s
|18/19
|351k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.443s
|16/17
|353k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.680s
|16/18
|355k
|16
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.718s
|12/16
|352k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.768s
|17/17
|350k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.813s
|16/18
|352k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.321s
|19/20
|348k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.493s
|15/16
|352k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.732s
|6/17
|354k
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+1.981s
|6/8
|351k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|+2.044s
|17/17
|355k
|24
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+2.361s
|18/18
|344k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha1m 45.187s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.588s (2022)
The Ducati of Alex Marquez led the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo and KTM of Brad Binder in opening practice for the 2023 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Gresini's Marquez, who has a three-place grid penalty from Le Mans, edged out Quartararo by just 0.087s as less than 0.31s covered the top ten riders.
Quartararo, who plans to stick with his 2021 base set-up for the next few rounds and ride around any problems, had moved to the top with just over a minute to go, then later saved a 'leg off' moment.
Defending home winner Francesco Bagnaia, still limping from an ankle fracture at Le Mans, was only 16th but opted not to use new tyres at the end.
Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli, respectively, chased second in the championship Marco Bezzecchi for their final lap. Bezzecchi snatched fourth with Morbidelli and Marquez pulled up to seventh and ninth.
Aleix Espargaro appeared to be in tears as he walked slowly from his bike and into the Aprilia pit box after his opening run, the team subsequently confirming a recent cycling accident with nothing broken but the Spaniard clearly in pain, from what looks like an ankle injury.
The session then got even worse for Espargaro when he crashed after returning to the track and needed the support of marshals to limp away. The fact that MotoGP's Dr Charte was already in the pits underlined that the injury was known to the medical team.
Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini and Miguel Oliveira began their comeback weekend in 10th, 15th and 21st respectively.
Alex Marquez had waved in frustration at Morbidelli after being held up early in the 45 minutes.
New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.
RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.
Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.
Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.
GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.