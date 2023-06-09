2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'46.121s 17/18 354k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.087s 16/18 348k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.104s 18/18 356k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.180s 18/18 352k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.214s 16/18 355k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.240s 17/19 353k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.279s 16/16 350k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.283s 16/18 353k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.288s 16/16 351k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.307s 15/16 350k 11 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) +0.367s 15/17 352k 12 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.385s 17/19 348k 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.385s 18/19 351k 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.443s 16/17 353k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.680s 16/18 355k 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.718s 12/16 352k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.768s 17/17 350k 18 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.813s 16/18 352k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.321s 19/20 348k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.493s 15/16 352k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.732s 6/17 354k 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +1.981s 6/8 351k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +2.044s 17/17 355k 24 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.361s 18/18 344k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha1m 45.187s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.588s (2022)

The Ducati of Alex Marquez led the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo and KTM of Brad Binder in opening practice for the 2023 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Gresini's Marquez, who has a three-place grid penalty from Le Mans, edged out Quartararo by just 0.087s as less than 0.31s covered the top ten riders.

Quartararo, who plans to stick with his 2021 base set-up for the next few rounds and ride around any problems, had moved to the top with just over a minute to go, then later saved a 'leg off' moment.

Defending home winner Francesco Bagnaia, still limping from an ankle fracture at Le Mans, was only 16th but opted not to use new tyres at the end.

Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli, respectively, chased second in the championship Marco Bezzecchi for their final lap. Bezzecchi snatched fourth with Morbidelli and Marquez pulled up to seventh and ninth.

Aleix Espargaro appeared to be in tears as he walked slowly from his bike and into the Aprilia pit box after his opening run, the team subsequently confirming a recent cycling accident with nothing broken but the Spaniard clearly in pain, from what looks like an ankle injury.

The session then got even worse for Espargaro when he crashed after returning to the track and needed the support of marshals to limp away. The fact that MotoGP's Dr Charte was already in the pits underlined that the injury was known to the medical team.

Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini and Miguel Oliveira began their comeback weekend in 10th, 15th and 21st respectively.

Alex Marquez had waved in frustration at Morbidelli after being held up early in the 45 minutes.

New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini is making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. Bastianini previously attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew due to the pain.



RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are returning to action after both missing Le Mans.



Oliveira suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture when he was caught up in Fabio Quartararo’s opening lap accident in Jerez. Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez and then withdrew from Le Mans after just three laps in practice.

Alex Marquez has a three-place grid penalty, from Le Mans.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.