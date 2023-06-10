2023 Mugello Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Italian MotoGP Sprint race at Mugello, round 6 of 20.
|Italian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|106
|2
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|102
|(-4)
|3
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|87
|(-19)
|4
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|81
|(-25)
|5
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|72
|(-34)
|6
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|59
|(-47)
|7
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|53
|(-53)
|8
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|49
|(-57)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|49
|(-57)
|10
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-59)
|11
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|44
|(-62)
|12
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|41
|(-65)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|40
|(-66)
|14
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|30
|(-76)
|15
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|25
|(-81)
|16
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|21
|(-85)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-85)
|18
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-91)
|19
|˅1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-93)
|20
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|7
|(-99)
|21
|^2
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-101)
|22
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-101)
|23
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-101)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|4
|(-102)
|25
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-103)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-104)
|27
|NA
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|1
|(-105)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie