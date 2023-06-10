2023 Mugello Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
10 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP sprint race, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Italian MotoGP Sprint race at Mugello, round 6 of 20.

Italian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)106 
2=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)102(-4)
3^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)87(-19)
4˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)81(-25)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)72(-34)
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)59(-47)
7^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)53(-53)
8˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)49(-57)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)49(-57)
10=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-59)
11=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)44(-62)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)41(-65)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)40(-66)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*30(-76)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)25(-81)
16=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)21(-85)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)21(-85)
18^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-91)
19˅1Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-93)
20=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)7(-99)
21^2Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-101)
22=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-101)
23˅2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-101)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)4(-102)
25=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-103)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-104)
27NAEnea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)1(-105)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

 