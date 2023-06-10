Italian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 106 2 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 102 (-4) 3 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 87 (-19) 4 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 81 (-25) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 72 (-34) 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 59 (-47) 7 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 53 (-53) 8 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 49 (-57) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 49 (-57) 10 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-59) 11 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 44 (-62) 12 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 41 (-65) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 40 (-66) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 30 (-76) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 25 (-81) 16 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-85) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-85) 18 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-91) 19 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-93) 20 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 7 (-99) 21 ^2 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-101) 22 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-101) 23 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-101) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 (-102) 25 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-103) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-104) 27 NA Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1 (-105)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie