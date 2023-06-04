He's 0.8s ahead of Harrison!
2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race LIVE UPDATES!
Follow live updates here from the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.
Will we see the outright Mountain Course record broken?
Dunlop's lead down to 15.2s but he's taking it easy, taking zero risks.
Michael Dunlop 17.2s ahead of Dean Harrison entering the final lap of the race.
Peter Hickman has cut Dean Harrison's lead to 2.834s, in their battle for second place.
Dunlop leading by 19.6s - there is a great battle for second between Harrison and Hickman.
Michael Dunlop is 21.635s ahead of Dean Harrison at Ramsey.
He's out of the race, at the halfway point. He was falling further and further behind.
18.8s second lead for Michael Dunlop.
Dunlop winning, 16.1s ahead of Harrison.
Hickman 5.2s behind in third.
Then Hillier, Todd, Coward and McGuinness.
He retires in the pits at the end of lap 2.
Dunlop leads by 14.6s.
Dunlop's lap of 135.046mph is three seconds short of the outright TT record.
It is a new Superbike record, though.
Brace yourself, Michael Dunlop is currently on pace to break Peter Hickman's outright lap record from five years ago.
Harrison nearly 9s ahead of Hickman, who is third.
Dunlop's lead ahead of Harrison is now a whopping 8.9s.
Michael Dunlop leads by 7.1s in the early stages of Lap 2.
134.519mph lap from Michael Dunlop, from a standing start, is a new TT record in the Superbike class.
Davey Todd claims third-place back from Peter Hickman.
Peter Hickman replaces Davey Todd at Ramsey.
It's now a 4.5s advantage at the front for Michael Dunlop.
At Ballaugh, Dunlop stretches his lead over second-placed Harrison to 3.1s.
1) Dunlop
2) Harrison
3) Todd
4) Hickman
Michael Dunlop posts a 4.16.032 time.
He's 0.145 seconds ahead of Dean Harrison.
Nearly 2s ahead of Peter Hickman.
Isle of Man TT Superbike race has started!
Six-lap race with history at stake...