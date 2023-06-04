Crash Home
2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike race LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

Follow live updates here from the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.

Will we see the outright Mountain Course record broken?

16:17
Hickman second

He's 0.8s ahead of Harrison!

16:17
Ballaugh

Dunlop's lead down to 15.2s but he's taking it easy, taking zero risks.

16:09
End of Lap 5

Michael Dunlop 17.2s ahead of Dean Harrison entering the final lap of the race.

16:08
Hickman on the charge

Peter Hickman has cut Dean Harrison's lead to 2.834s, in their battle for second place.

16:07
End of Lap 4

Dunlop leading by 19.6s - there is a great battle for second between Harrison and Hickman.

15:53
At Ramey on Lap 4

Michael Dunlop is 21.635s ahead of Dean Harrison at Ramsey.

15:39
Davey Todd retires

He's out of the race, at the halfway point. He was falling further and further behind.

15:38
End of Lap 3

18.8s second lead for Michael Dunlop.

15:30
At Ramsey on Lap 3

Dunlop winning, 16.1s ahead of Harrison.

Hickman 5.2s behind in third.

Then Hillier, Todd, Coward and McGuinness.

 

15:23
Craig Neve is out

He retires in the pits at the end of lap 2.

15:21
End of lap 2

Dunlop leads by 14.6s.

15:20
Outright lap record missed

Dunlop's lap of 135.046mph is three seconds short of the outright TT record.

It is a new Superbike record, though.

15:13
Michael Dunlop on pace for lap record

Brace yourself, Michael Dunlop is currently on pace to break Peter Hickman's outright lap record from five years ago.

15:07
Harrison clear in second

Harrison nearly 9s ahead of Hickman, who is third.

15:06
Ballaugh

Dunlop's lead ahead of Harrison is now a whopping 8.9s.

15:03
End of Lap 1

Michael Dunlop leads by 7.1s in the early stages of Lap 2.

15:00
New Superbike record

134.519mph lap from Michael Dunlop, from a standing start, is a new TT record in the Superbike class.

14:58
Todd re-enters podium spot

Davey Todd claims third-place back from Peter Hickman.

14:55
Hickman goes third

Peter Hickman replaces Davey Todd at Ramsey.

14:54
Leaderboard as it stands

14:53
And again...

It's now a 4.5s advantage at the front for Michael Dunlop.

14:50
Dunlop lead is increasing

At Ballaugh, Dunlop stretches his lead over second-placed Harrison to 3.1s.

14:50
As it stands at Glen Helen

1) Dunlop

2) Harrison

3) Todd

4) Hickman

14:47
Michael Dunlop leads

Michael Dunlop posts a 4.16.032 time.

He's 0.145 seconds ahead of Dean Harrison.

Nearly 2s ahead of Peter Hickman.

14:41
Big bikes are off!

Isle of Man TT Superbike race has started!

Six-lap race with history at stake...

