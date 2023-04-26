Rally Northern Ireland funding deadline extended by WRC bosses

Originally, Bobby Willis – the man spearheading efforts to stage the British leg of the competition in 2024 – was given until the end of April, but that has now been pushed back by four-and-a-half weeks.



Previous efforts to broker a deal have failed, with the COVID pandemic proving a stumbling block in 2021 before the collapse of the Stormont Executive presented Willis with another headache.



Throughout it all, however, lines of communication have remained open between the Belfast businessman and the World Rally Championship’s Event Director, Simon Larkin.

On several previous occasions, Larkin has reiterated the need for the UK to be represented from a commercial perspective, not to mention the fact it was one of the countries to appear on the inaugural World Rally Championship calendar back in 1973.



“The potential for a World Rally Championship event in Northern Ireland is an opportunity that is just too good to give up,” Larkin told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Bobby Willis has done an outstanding job thus far, and we want to help him realise his ambition.

“While things are not easy for securing the necessary government support at the moment, we are working hand in glove with Bobby to also contract commercial funding and this is something that can take some time,” he continued.

In February, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Motorsport – of which North Antrim MP Ian Paisley is a member – met with Willis and Larkin, as well as Tourism Northern Ireland and Events Northern Ireland representatives, and senior figures from World Rally teams, including Cumbria-based M-Sport Ford.

At the time, the deadline for the end of April was set, with Larkin since confirming he is in communication with Willis “every second” as efforts continue behind the scenes to find a breakthrough.

For his part, Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers insists he is firmly behind the bid but this week revealed other parts of the UK are now being considered, with a return to north Wales currently in the mix.

Chambers has put the public funding required to make Willis’ dream a reality at “a million quid”.

Earlier this month, Ian Paisley MP said it would be a “fitting tribute” to the late Craig Breen if the World Rally Championship came to the province next year. It last visited local roads in 2009 when it was part of the cross-border Rally Ireland.

Breen – who lost his life during a testing exercise on April 13 while preparing for Croatia Rally – was a vocal advocate of the Rally Northern Ireland proposal. “He knew the value it would bring to Northern Ireland and he never missed an opportunity in making sure people knew he fully supported it,” said Paisley.