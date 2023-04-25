Alvaro Bautista to decide World Superbike future with family

Winner of eight of the nine races this season - his only defeat due to a fall in the Mandalika Superpole - Bautista extending his Ducati contract would seem a logical conclusion.

But the 38-year-old explained that racing takes its toll on his personal life and he will be taking into account the wishes of his family and, specifically, his young daughter.

Speaking after a perfect sweep of three wins at Assen this past weekend, Bautista said:

“Before the season started, I said that after the third [round] I will take a decision [for 2024].

“We have had three rounds, and now have one and half weeks at home - with my family, with my daughter, and I will ask them their opinion.

“Because now my daughter starts to be bigger and understands that: Daddy is out, Daddy is travelling, Daddy is not at home... So it’s not easy!

“I’m really happy with my performance right now in my professional life, but also the personal [life] is becoming more special and more important.

“Let’s see. Now we have a couple of days to think about it and try to take a decision for me, for my family, and also for the team as soon as possible.”

Bautista has been a full-time world championship rider since 2003 in the 125cc class.

In addition to last year’s Superbike crown, he was also 125cc world champion in 2006, won races in 250GP and took three podiums during 158 starts in MotoGP before switching to WorldSBK in 2019.

Bautista is currently 56 points clear of nearest rival Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in the early WorldSBK standings.

The next best Ducati rider is Axel Bassani, in fourth, with Bautista's factory team-mate Michael Rinaldi sixth, just ahead of ex-Ducati MotoGP winner Danilo Petrucci.