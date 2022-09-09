The Queen's passing: New schedule for British Superbike Championship at Snetterton
The British Superbike Championship have updated their race weekend schedule, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
BSB will go ahead at Snetterton Circuit this weekend but with a slightly revised schedule on Friday September 9.
Further updated schedule for @SnettertonMSV today— Bennetts British Superbike Championship (@OfficialBSB) September 9, 2022
Issued 09:30 pic.twitter.com/Xi5C0mQnZ9
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/FDkk3n8yhW— Bennetts British Superbike Championship (@OfficialBSB) September 8, 2022