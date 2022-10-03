Chrissy Rouse update - BSB rider was in a coma after crash

The BSB rider was involved in an incident at Donington Park on Sunday and the championship have released the following statement about his health.

“In Bennetts British Superbike Championship race three at Donington Park circuit yesterday (Sunday), Chrissy Rouse crashed heavily on the opening lap of the race, exiting Goddards Corner, and was unavoidably struck by an immediately following rider. The race was immediately stopped.

“Chrissy Rouse sustained a significant head injury. He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre by the BSB medical team before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further investigations and treatment.

“He underwent an emergency neurosurgical procedure shortly after admission and remains fully sedated in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.”