Glenn Irwin signs for BSB 2026: “I am over the moon”

Glenn Irwin has signed to stay at the Nitrous Competitions team, alongside reigning champion Kyle Ryde, for the 2026 British Superbike season.

After kicking off this season with podiums in four of the opening five races for PBM Ducati, Irwin’s season was abruptly halted by fractures to his hip and pelvis at Snetterton

After splitting from PBM, Irwin made a comeback with the Yamaha-backed Nitrous Competitions team at Thruxton.

Since then, the 2023 BSB title runner-up has posted a best finish of sixth place, in race one at Donington Park round.

“I am over the moon to be staying with Nitrous Competitions Racing next season,” Irwin said.

“After such a great start to the 2024 season and feeling like if I had made another step with my riding, the championship was going great until the injury, and now I am beginning to feel back to myself physically.

“I have a great pre-season plan already, even though we still have races this season still go to, which will help me develop as a rider.

“To sign with Nitrous Competitions Racing, the current British champions, and currently leading this year’s championship, with the success that they have had is great.”

Irwin’s deal follows an extension of title leader Ryde’s contract until the end of 2027.

“I get on great with Kyle and so for us to be going into next season to fight for the title, along with my long-time crew chief Ryan and electronics engineer Chris, along with the whole team is a great blend,” Irwin added.

“Right now we are happy and working away, but next season I fully expect to be challenging Kyle for the title.”

"Losing Glenn would be a tough pill to swallow"

Team Owner David Williams said: “Today’s news may not come as a surprise to many, as Glenn is one of the most exciting and talented riders the championship has ever seen. Losing him to another team in 2026 would undoubtedly be a tough pill to swallow.

“It is encouraging to see how well Glenn and Kyle are working together at present. Their strong relationship not only enhances team dynamics but also makes sharing the garage space far more seamless. I hope this positive partnership continues to grow and strengthen in the seasons ahead.

“On a personal level, Glenn is one of the most genuine and down-to-earth people you’ll ever meet. He speaks his mind in a respectful way, without arrogance, and that makes a huge difference when it comes to bringing the bike and the team into harmony with him.

“Everyone is eager to see Glenn return to his winning ways as soon as possible. While it may take until next season for him to reach his full potential, it would not be surprising if he were to deliver a winning performance this year.

“We all know what Glenn is capable of once he is fully comfortable with his machine, and I look forward to what the future holds. I truly believe both of our riders will be in contention for the title next year.”

Ryde starts the first of the three BSB Showdown rounds, at Assen this weekend, with a 28-point advantage over Bradley Ray.