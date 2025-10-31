Bradley Ray “unbelievable” in BSB return despite missing title

Raceways Yamaha boss Steve Rodgers has praised Bradley Ray for his performance in the 2025 BSB season.

Bradley Ray, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray was “unbelievable” in his return season to BSB, despite missing out on a second title to Kyle Ryde.

Ray won 12 races in the 2025 BSB campaign, more than any other rider and double the total of Ryde, but missed the championship by 20 points in the end after a mid-season slump saw him on the podium only four times in the last 12 races before the Showdown portion of the season started at Assen.

Despite the season ultimately ending in disappointment for 2022 BSB Champion Ray, Raceways Yamaha owner Steve Rodgers was pleased with the performance of both his team and rider in 2025, especially given the tumultuous start to the season with Ray’s original team, OMG Racing, briefly collapsing before the opening round and leaving Ray without a ride and Raceways only being formed in the days after that.

“The boys have done a mega job, we had three weeks’ notice,” Rodgers told TNT Sports after BSB Race 3 at the final round at Brands Hatch.

“We hit the ground running, didn’t we? 

“We put it on pole in the first round and won the first race. 

“It’s been a fantastic year, I have to say, the boys have done a mega job, Brad’s [Ray] been unbelievable, and glad to be back.”

He added: “I’ve really enjoyed it. [...] We’ve had a lot of wins, had a lot of pole positions, lap records. You can’t not enjoy it, can you?”

Before the season, when the Raceways team was revived to give Ray a ride after the OMG collapse, Rodgers revealed that the 28-year-old is a rider he’d wanted to work with in the past, but ultimately never had the chance.

Having now had the opportunity to work with Ray, Rodgers was clearly not disappointed with the experience.

“Honestly, it’s been fantastic,” he said.

“The kid’s mega, he’s done a fantastic job. 

“We’ve had 12 wins; we haven’t got the big trophy but it’s been a great year.”

The Raceways team will expand into Supersport next season. Riders are yet to be announced but Rodgers teased that there could be more than one R9 in his outfit next season.

“Yamaha, it’s [Supersport] a big thing for them with the new R9,” he said.

“So, we’ll have one, maybe two riders in that. Watch this space.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

