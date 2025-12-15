Former British GP racer launches new BSB Moto4 team

Danny Webb is set to head up a new team in the British Talent Cup, renamed for 2026 to the Moto4 British Cup, with Stanford Racing entering the class from next year with a one-rider effort.

Former grand prix and current Endurance World Championship rider Webb will be Team Manager in the new squad, which enters the British step on the Road to MotoGP with a technical partnership with the University of Wolverhampton, which has built up racing experience in the four-wheel world with its UWRacing project.

The partnership means that the team will aim to act as a launchpad for the careers of not only young riders, but also young technicians and engineers.

“Under the guidance of experienced personnel,” Stanford Racing says, “students will gain invaluable exposure to real-world motorsport operations, making this project a socially impactful and future-focused initiative within the paddock.”

For Webb himself, the launch of the Stanford Racing team within the BSB paddock is the realisation of an idea he’s been working on for some time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really excited about this project,” said Danny Webb.

“It’s been a dream of mine to do for a few years now, and I have to say a massive thank you to Kevin at Stanford Industrial Concreting for bringing this project to life.

“This is a very exciting platform to develop young riders and technicians, giving them the best possible foot into a career in our sport, and I’m very grateful to be a part of it.

“There’s lots to do over the winter, but I’m really looking forward to seeing the Stanford Racing Moto4 on the grid in 2026.”

As for Henry McCartney, the 14-year-old is a rider already known to Webb through his GP Camp project.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I am so excited to get the 2026 season underway with my new team,” said McCartney.

“A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes, but it has finally come together.

“I can’t thank Danny at Danny Webb’s GP Camp enough, Kevin at Stanford Industrial Concreting, and of course all of my personal sponsors. I hope to make everyone proud.”