Hawk signs rookie duo for BSB 2026: “It’s a real coup for the team”

Hawk Racing has signed reigning British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin and fellow rookie Eugene McManus to form its 2026 Bennetts British Superbike line-up.

Irwin, from Donegal, clinched the BSS crown by just four points from Ben Currie this season, while McManus claimed multiple podiums on his way to sixth overall.

The pair will compete under the MasterMac banner.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be stepping up into Bennetts BSB with a team that has a history of supporting some of the best young riders in superbike racing,” said Irwin, 23.

“Winning the championship last season was a dream come true for me and securing this ride is another one.

“I’m so happy to be making my debut in Bennetts BSB and really looking forward to what the team and I can achieve together.”

McManus, 26, from Belfast, added: “This is a huge move for me and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve delivered consistently well over the years and have a lot of faith in my own ability, so it’s great to have the vote of confidence from Hawk Racing that I have what it takes to succeed on a superbike.

“We’ll take things one step at a time, but I’m aiming to adapt quickly and achieve some strong results in my first season.”

Team manager Steve Hicken said: “I’m delighted with our 2026 line-up and I’ve no doubt both Rhys and Eugene have the talent and determination to adjust to their new environment and succeed in Bennetts BSB.

“Rhys is on a high off the back of a brilliant championship-winning campaign, while Eugene has regularly shown he can compete with the best Supersport riders.”

Roger James, Managing Director of title sponsor MasterMac Surfacing, added:

“It’s a real coup for the team to have brought Rhys and Eugene on board, and I know a lot of fans will be getting right behind them to make an impact in the championship.

“We’re proud that a team with such an impressive history of bringing through young riders continues to carry the MasterMac name, and can’t wait to be trackside to see how they all get on next year.”

The 2026 Bennetts BSB season begins at Oulton Park in May.

