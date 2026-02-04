Honda Racing UK makes new management appointment for 2026 BSB season

Honda Racing UK has announced the appointment of a new Team Manager for the 2026 BSB and road racing seasons.

Scot Hargreaves is set to take over the position as Team Manager that was left vacant when Havier Beltran left the Honda Racing UK team during last year’s BSB season.

Hargreaves’ time with Honda in the BSB began in 2016 when he joined as a chassis technician for Jason O’Halloran. Since then, he has gone on to crew chief for multiple riders and became project leader for the team’s Supersport project.

“I am extremely grateful to Honda for this privileged opportunity to manage Honda Racing in the British Championship and on the roads,” said Hargreaves on his appointment as Team Manager at Honda Racing UK for 2026.

“The 2026 season is almost upon us and there is a buzz of positivity and enthusiasm around the team with a number of fresh and familiar faces amongst us, all of whom are enormously capable individuals keen to deliver on the potential we all know is possible.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been a part of this team for a decade and know first-hand that there is a great team of people around me and I have learnt a great deal from each and every one of them over the years, for which I am especially thankful.

“I strongly believe that we have all of the necessary ingredients for a successful season and I look forward to continuing to represent Honda to the highest standard in all competitions.”

Honda Racing UK Team Principal Neil Fletcher added: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Scot Hargreaves into the role of Team Manager, a move that has been in the planning for a long time now.

“I am certain that he will lead with the same dedication and professionalism that has enabled him to achieve such success already with Honda in the various roles that he has occupied in his career to date.

“In Scot, we have a highly motivated and capable leader who steps up to manager in a very exciting time for the team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the perfect blend of youth and experience and I very much look forward to getting back out on track soon and competing at the sharp end in all classes.”