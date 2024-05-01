2024 British Superbike Official Test, Oulton Park - Results
Wednesday’s official BSB testing results from Oulton Park
Glenn Irwin topped the combined timesheet after a British Superbike test day at Oulton Park.
The second round of the 2024 championship is this weekend at the same race track.
Yamaha teammates Kyle Ryde and the championship leader Ryan Vickers came in behind Ducati's Irwin.
Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell was fourth fastest.
|British Superbike, Official Oulton Park Test -Results (Combined)
|POS
|RIDER
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati
|1:35.068
|2
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|0.138
|3
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|0.199
|4
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|0.578
|5
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|0.687
|6
|Jason O'HALLORAN
|Kawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak
|0.837
|7
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|0.876
|8
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati - Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|0.915
|9
|Danny KENT
|Yamaha - McAMS Racing Yamaha
|1.108
|10
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW - ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|1.147
|11
|Lee JACKSON
|Honda - MasterMac Honda
|1.176
|12
|Danny BUCHAN
|Kawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasaki
|1.396
|13
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda - C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing
|1.436
|14
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda - MasterMac Honda
|1.696
|15
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak
|1.7
|16
|Rory SKINNER
|BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|1.778
|17
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|1.83
|18
|Dean HARRISON
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|1.887
|19
|Fraser ROGERS
|Honda - TAG Honda
|1.908
|20
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki - LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
|1.998
|21
|Davey TODD
|BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|2.066
|22
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda - Cumins by Team IWR Honda
|2.198
|23
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia
|2.461
|24
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Honda - TAG Honda
|2.582
|25
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda - Rapid Honda
|2.843
|26
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki - Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki
|3.072
|27
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasaki
|3.339
|28
|Eemeli LAHT
|Kawasaki - STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasaki
|4.382
|29
|Louis VALLELEY
|Kawasaki - NP Racing Kawasaki
|5.039
|30
|James HILLIER
|Honda - WTF Racing Honda
|5.263
|31
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|5.46
|32
|John McGUINNESS
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|5.477