2024 British Superbike Official Test, Oulton Park - Results

Wednesday’s official BSB testing results from Oulton Park

BSB
BSB

Glenn Irwin topped the combined timesheet after a British Superbike test day at Oulton Park.

The second round of the 2024 championship is this weekend at the same race track.

Yamaha teammates Kyle Ryde and the championship leader Ryan Vickers came in behind Ducati's Irwin.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell was fourth fastest.

British Superbike, Official Oulton Park Test -Results (Combined)
POSRIDERTEAMTIME
1Glenn IRWINDucati - Hager PBM Ducati1:35.068
2Kyle RYDEYamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing0.138
3Ryan VICKERSYamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing0.199
4Tommy BRIDEWELLHonda - Honda Racing UK0.578
5Peter HICKMANBMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad0.687
6Jason O'HALLORANKawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak0.837
7Josh BROOKESBMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad0.876
8Christian IDDONDucati - Oxford Products Racing Ducati0.915
9Danny KENTYamaha - McAMS Racing Yamaha1.108
10Leon HASLAMBMW - ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad1.147
11Lee JACKSONHonda - MasterMac Honda1.176
12Danny BUCHANKawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasaki1.396
13Billy McCONNELLHonda - C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing1.436
14Charlie NESBITTHonda - MasterMac Honda1.696
15Max COOKKawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak1.7
16Rory SKINNERBMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad1.778
17Andrew IRWINHonda - Honda Racing UK1.83
18Dean HARRISONHonda - Honda Racing UK1.887
19Fraser ROGERSHonda - TAG Honda1.908
20Storm STACEYKawasaki - LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki1.998
21Davey TODDBMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad2.066
22Alex OLSENHonda - Cumins by Team IWR Honda2.198
23Lewis ROLLOAprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia2.461
24Jaimie van SIKKELERUSHonda - TAG Honda2.582
25Franco BOURNEHonda - Rapid Honda2.843
26Luke HEDGERKawasaki - Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki3.072
27Brayden ELLIOTTKawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasaki3.339
28Eemeli LAHTKawasaki - STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasaki4.382
29Louis VALLELEYKawasaki - NP Racing Kawasaki5.039
30James HILLIERHonda - WTF Racing Honda5.263
31Nathan HARRISONHonda - Honda Racing UK5.46
32John McGUINNESSHonda - Honda Racing UK5.477

