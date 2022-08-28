BTCC Thruxton - Rounds 22, 23 & 24: Race Results (2)
Full race results of round 23 of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.
|BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (2)
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Ashley Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|2
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|3
|Gordon Shedden
|Halfords Racing with Cataclean
|Honda Civic Type R
|4
|Jake Hill
|ROKiT MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|5
|Rory Butcher
|Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla
|6
|Tom Ingram
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|7
|Daniel Rowbottom
|Halfords Racing with Cataclean
|Honda Civic Type R
|8
|Josh Cook
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|9
|Michael Crees
|CarStore with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|10
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|11
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|Bobby Thompson
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|13
|Dan Lloyd
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|14
|Adam Morgan
|Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|Ricky Collard
|Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla
|16
|Aiden Moffat
|Laser Tools Racing
|Infiniti Q50
|17
|Ollie Jackson
|Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|Jason Plato
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|19
|George Gamble
|Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|20
|Sam Osborne
|Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan
|Ford Focus ST
|21
|Jack Butel
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|22
|Tom Chilton
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|23
|Jade Edwards
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|24
|Tom Oliphant
|Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|25
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|26
|Rick Parfitt
|Team HARD
|Infiniti Q50
|27
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|28
|Ash Hand
|CarStore with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|29
|Dexter Patterson
|Laser Tools Racing
|Infiniti Q50