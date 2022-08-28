BTCC Thruxton - Rounds 22, 23 & 24: Race Results (2)

28 Aug 2022
Ash Sutton (GBR) - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full race results of round 23 of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.

BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (2) 
POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Ashley SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
2Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
3Gordon SheddenHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
4Jake HillROKiT MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
5Rory ButcherToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
6Tom IngramEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
7Daniel RowbottomHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
8Josh CookRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
9Michael CreesCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
10Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
11Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
12Bobby ThompsonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
13Dan LloydEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
14Adam MorganCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
15Ricky CollardToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
16Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
17Ollie JacksonApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
18Jason PlatoRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
19George GambleCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
20Sam OsborneApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
21Jack ButelEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
22Tom ChiltonEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
23Jade EdwardsRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
24Tom OliphantTeam HARDCupra Leon
25Aron Taylor-SmithYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
26Rick ParfittTeam HARDInfiniti Q50
27Nicolas HamiltonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
28Ash HandCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
29Dexter PattersonLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
 