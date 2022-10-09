BTCC Finale - Brands Hatch GP: Race Results - Round 30
Full race results of the final round of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from the Brands Hatch finale.
|BTCC Brands Hatch GP: Race Results (3)
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Dan Lloyd
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|2
|Josh Cook
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|3
|Rory Butcher
|Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla
|4
|Ashley Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|5
|Tom Ingram
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|6
|George Gamble
|Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|7
|Jake Hill
|ROKiT MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|8
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|9
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|10
|Aiden Moffat
|Laser Tools Racing
|Infiniti Q50
|11
|Ricky Collard
|Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla
|12
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|13
|Gordon Shedden
|Halfords Racing with Cataclean
|Honda Civic Type R
|14
|Dexter Patterson
|Laser Tools Racing
|Infiniti Q50
|15
|Ash Hand
|CarStore with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|16
|Sam Osborne
|Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|Jason Plato
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|18
|Tom Chilton
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|20
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|21
|Jade Edwards
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|21
|Jack Butel
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|22
|Ollie Jackson
|Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan
|Ford Focus ST
|23
|Michael Crees
|CarStore with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|24
|Adam Morgan
|Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|25
|Daniel Rowbottom
|Halfords Racing with Cataclean
|Honda Civic Type R
|26
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|27
|Carl Boardley
|Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|28
|Bobby Thompson
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|29
|Rick Parfitt
|Team HARD
|Infiniti Q50