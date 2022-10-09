BTCC Finale - Brands Hatch GP: Race Results - Round 30

9 Oct 2022
Tom Ingram (GBR) - Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai

Full race results of the final round of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from the Brands Hatch finale.

BTCC Brands Hatch GP: Race Results (3) 
POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Dan LloydEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
2Josh CookRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
3Rory ButcherToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
4Ashley SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
5Tom IngramEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
6George GambleCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
7Jake HillROKiT MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
8Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
9Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
10Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
11Ricky CollardToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
12Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
13Gordon SheddenHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
14Dexter PattersonLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
15Ash HandCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
16Sam OsborneApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
17Jason PlatoRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
18Tom ChiltonEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
20Aron Taylor-SmithYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
21Jade EdwardsRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
21Jack ButelEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
22Ollie JacksonApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
23Michael CreesCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
24Adam MorganCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
25Daniel RowbottomHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
26Nicolas HamiltonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
27Carl BoardleyTeam HARDCupra Leon
28Bobby ThompsonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
29Rick ParfittTeam HARDInfiniti Q50
 