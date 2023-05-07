BTCC - Brands Hatch Indy: Race Results (1)

7 May 2023
BTCC - Brands Hatch Indy: Race Results (1)

Full race results of round four of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Brands Hatch.

BTCC Brands Hatch Indy: Race Results (1)  
POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS/DIFF
1Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport18 laps
2Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+1.335s
3Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+1.716s
4Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+5.712s
5Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+9.592s
6Bobby ThompsonAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+11.010s
7Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+11.779s
8Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+14.125s
9Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+14.634s
10Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+16.652s
11George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+21.400s
12Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+23.360s
13Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+24.103s
14Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+24.287s
15Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+24.629s
16Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+24.976s
17Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+25.319s
18Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+25.576s
19Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+26.427s
20Nicolas HamiltonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+30.103s
21Jade EdwardsRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+30.838s
22Will PowellOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+33.150s
23Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+33.872s
24Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M SportDNF
25Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus STDNF
26Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall AstraDNF
27Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M SportDNF