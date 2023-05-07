BTCC - Brands Hatch Indy: Race Results (1)
Full race results of round four of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Brands Hatch.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS/DIFF
|1
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18 laps
|2
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+1.335s
|3
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+1.716s
|4
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+5.712s
|5
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+9.592s
|6
|Bobby Thompson
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+11.010s
|7
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+11.779s
|8
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+14.125s
|9
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+14.634s
|10
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+16.652s
|11
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+21.400s
|12
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+23.360s
|13
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+24.103s
|14
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+24.287s
|15
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+24.629s
|16
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+24.976s
|17
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+25.319s
|18
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+25.576s
|19
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+26.427s
|20
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+30.103s
|21
|Jade Edwards
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+30.838s
|22
|Will Powell
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+33.150s
|23
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+33.872s
|24
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|DNF
|25
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|DNF
|26
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|DNF
|27
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|DNF