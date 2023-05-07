BTCC - Brands Hatch Indy: Race Results (2)

7 May 2023
Full race results of round five of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Brands Hatch.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS/DIFF
1Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST24 laps
2Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+0.933s
3Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+3.405s
4Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+6.859s
5Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+10.598s
5Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+12.383s
6Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+13.912s
8Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+14.168s
9George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+14.238s
10Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+14.350s
11Bobby ThompsonAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+15.087s
12Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+16.152s
13Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+16.659s
14Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+22.151s
15Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+22.994s
16Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+23.277s
17Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+27.380s
18Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+28.468s
19Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+30.295s
20Will PowellOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+30.675s
21Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+34.698s
22Jade EdwardsRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+36.648s
23Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+50.101s
24Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+2 laps
25Nicolas HamiltonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+2 laps
26Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+7 laps
27Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M SportDNS