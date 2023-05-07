BTCC - Brands Hatch Indy: Race Results (2)
Full race results of round five of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Brands Hatch.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS/DIFF
|1
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24 laps
|2
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+0.933s
|3
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+3.405s
|4
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+6.859s
|5
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+10.598s
|5
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+12.383s
|6
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+13.912s
|8
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+14.168s
|9
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+14.238s
|10
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+14.350s
|11
|Bobby Thompson
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+15.087s
|12
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+16.152s
|13
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+16.659s
|14
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+22.151s
|15
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+22.994s
|16
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+23.277s
|17
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+27.380s
|18
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+28.468s
|19
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+30.295s
|20
|Will Powell
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+30.675s
|21
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+34.698s
|22
|Jade Edwards
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+36.648s
|23
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+50.101s
|24
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+2 laps
|25
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+2 laps
|26
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+7 laps
|27
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|DNS