BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (2)
Full race results of round 11 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS/DIFF
|1
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16 laps
|2
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+2.234s
|3
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+6.330s
|4
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+8.730s
|5
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+9.580s
|6
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+15.734s
|7
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+17.003s
|8
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+17.411s
|9
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+19.834s
|10
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+23.723s
|11
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+24.012s
|12
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+24.743s
|13
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+25.348s
|14
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+29.666s
|15
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+30.737s
|16
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+31.039s
|17
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+34.943s
|18
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+35.490s
|19
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+35.758s
|20
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+40.852s
|21
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+44.785s
|22
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+56.787s
|23
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+1'03.640s
|24
|Jade Edwards
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+5 laps
|25
|Bobby Thompson
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+12 laps
|26
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+15 laps
|27
|Will Powell
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+15 laps