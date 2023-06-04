BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (2)

4 Jun 2023
Ashley Sutton - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full race results of round 11 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS/DIFF
1Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST16 laps
2Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+2.234s
3Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+6.330s
4Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+8.730s
5Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+9.580s
6Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+15.734s
7Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+17.003s
8Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+17.411s
9Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+19.834s
10Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+23.723s
11Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+24.012s
12Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+24.743s
13Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+25.348s
14Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+29.666s
15Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+30.737s
16Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+31.039s
17Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+34.943s
18Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+35.490s
19Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+35.758s
20Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+40.852s
21Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+44.785s
22Nicolas HamiltonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+56.787s
23Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+1'03.640s
24Jade EdwardsRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+5 laps
25Bobby ThompsonAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+12 laps
26George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+15 laps
27Will PowellOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+15 laps