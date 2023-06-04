BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (3)

4 Jun 2023
Daniel Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full race results of round 12 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS/DIFF
1Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST16 laps
2Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+2.733s
3Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+3.786s
4Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+4.022s
5Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+4.559s
6Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+5.054s
7Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+6.347s
8Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+6.985s
9Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+7.608s
10Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+7.814s
11Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+8.451s
12Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+8.896s
13Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+10.136s
14Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+13.182s
15Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+14.054s
16Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+15.424s
17George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+16.028s
18Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+16.954s
19Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+18.375s
20Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+19.021s
21Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+25.033s
22Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+35.325s
23Nicolas HamiltonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+36.092s
24Will PowellOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+37.209s
25Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+1 lap
26Jade EdwardsRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+2 laps
27Bobby ThompsonAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra LeonDNS