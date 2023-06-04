BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (3)
Full race results of round 12 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS/DIFF
|1
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16 laps
|2
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+2.733s
|3
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+3.786s
|4
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+4.022s
|5
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+4.559s
|6
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+5.054s
|7
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+6.347s
|8
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+6.985s
|9
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+7.608s
|10
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+7.814s
|11
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+8.451s
|12
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+8.896s
|13
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+10.136s
|14
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+13.182s
|15
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+14.054s
|16
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+15.424s
|17
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+16.028s
|18
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+16.954s
|19
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+18.375s
|20
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+19.021s
|21
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+25.033s
|22
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+35.325s
|23
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+36.092s
|24
|Will Powell
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+37.209s
|25
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+1 lap
|26
|Jade Edwards
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+2 laps
|27
|Bobby Thompson
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|DNS