BTCC Donington Park GP: Qualifying Results

26 Aug 2023
Ashley Sutton - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full qualifying results for round 22 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Donington Park.

POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
2Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
3Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
4Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
5Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
6Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
7Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
8Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
9Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
10Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
11Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
12Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
13Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
14Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
15Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
16Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
17Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
18George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
19Michael CreesAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
20Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
21Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
22Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon
23Jade EdwardsOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
24Daryl DeLeonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
25Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
 Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST