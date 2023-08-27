BTCC Donington Park GP: Race Results (1)

27 Aug 2023
Ashley Sutton - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full race results of round 23 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Donington Park.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS/DIFF
1Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST14 laps
2Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+7.178s
3Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+7.227s
4Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+8.934s
5Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+9.636s
6Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+11.987s
7Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+12.662s
8Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+13.229s
9Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+14.010s
10Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+20.666s
11Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+23.698s
12Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+25.616s
13George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+26.082s
14Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+27.120s
15Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+28.058s
16Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+34.692s
17Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+35.120s
18Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+37.900s
19Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+38.057s
20Michael CreesAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+39.120s
21Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+39.698s
22Daryl DeLeonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+40.164s
23Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+46.346s
24Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+47.346s
25Jade EdwardsOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+1 lap