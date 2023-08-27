BTCC Donington Park GP: Race Results (1)
Full race results of round 23 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Donington Park.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS/DIFF
|1
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|14 laps
|2
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+7.178s
|3
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+7.227s
|4
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+8.934s
|5
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+9.636s
|6
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+11.987s
|7
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+12.662s
|8
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+13.229s
|9
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+14.010s
|10
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+20.666s
|11
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+23.698s
|12
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+25.616s
|13
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+26.082s
|14
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+27.120s
|15
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+28.058s
|16
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+34.692s
|17
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+35.120s
|18
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+37.900s
|19
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+38.057s
|20
|Michael Crees
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+39.120s
|21
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+39.698s
|22
|Daryl DeLeon
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+40.164s
|23
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+46.346s
|24
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+47.346s
|25
|Jade Edwards
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+1 lap