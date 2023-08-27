BTCC Donington Park GP: Race Results (2)

27 Aug 2023
Tom Ingram - Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Hyundai i30 N

Full race results of round 23 of 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Donington Park.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS/DIFF
1Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N14 laps
2Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+2.031s
3Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+3.045s
4Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+3.638s
5Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+8.016s
6Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+11.577s
7Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+12.157s
8Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+19.757s
9Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+20.487s
10Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+21.273s
11Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+22.123s
12Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+23.196s
13Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+23.544s
14Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+24.300s
15Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+25.684s
16Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+26.896s
17Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+30.621s
18Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+35.577s
19Michael CreesAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+37.980s
20Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+42.545s
21George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+1 lap
22Jade EdwardsOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+1 lap
23Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+5 laps
24Daryl DeLeonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+6 laps
25Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon 