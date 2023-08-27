BTCC Donington Park GP: Race Results (2)
Full race results of round 23 of 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Donington Park.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS/DIFF
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14 laps
|2
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+2.031s
|3
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+3.045s
|4
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+3.638s
|5
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+8.016s
|6
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+11.577s
|7
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+12.157s
|8
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+19.757s
|9
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+20.487s
|10
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+21.273s
|11
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+22.123s
|12
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+23.196s
|13
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+23.544s
|14
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+24.300s
|15
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+25.684s
|16
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+26.896s
|17
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+30.621s
|18
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+35.577s
|19
|Michael Crees
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+37.980s
|20
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+42.545s
|21
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+1 lap
|22
|Jade Edwards
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+1 lap
|23
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+5 laps
|24
|Daryl DeLeon
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+6 laps
|25
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon